Angus dominated the bidding at the Kempsey annual all-breeds bull and female sale on Saturday with Four O Eight Steele S48 selling for $17,500.
By Irelands Four O Eight K2 from Irelands Lucinda F75, the medium framed bull was a stand-out phenotype on the day. Buyers and former dairy producers Tom and Matt Purcell, Sherwood, will use him over their commercial herd.
It was a good result for the Hughes' family Angus stud at Macksville, which averaged $10,250 for six bulls also selling Four O Eight Somerville S47 by Gar Reliant for $11,500. Stud principal Greg Hughes made good use of the day to introduce his daughter and new enterprise partner Megan to the industry.
Maxwellton Angus at Hernani sold to $10,500 for Maxwellton S016 by Baldridge Compass C041 from the daughter of an Ayrvale Bartel.
The stud averaged $8100 for five sires sold including Maxwellton B Beaste Mode S051 by Baldridge Beast Mode from a Carabar Docklands daughter for $9500.
Lyle Family Angus at Yorklea via Casino sold to $9000 for Prime Time Discovery by KO Discovery P7 from the daughter of a Trowbridge BBB New Design, selling to the Gibson family, Wingham. Their draft of four out of five sold averaged $7750.
Inavale Brangus at Boonah sold to $12,500 for the homozygous poll Inavale 1184 by Earlwood 3357 from a daughter of Palgrove Jovial, selling into the Nambucca Valley. Their station-bred heifers sold to $5000, twice, going to the same locality.
Best-priced Angus females came from Rivergum Angus at Lorne, with Atherton Flower R20 selling for $7500. The rising three year old on her first calf, a heifer, was by Moredun Creek Doc P15 from a Millah Murrah daughter of Equator D78.
The three female lots offered by Rivergum, with 20 years' breeding experience, averaged $8000 all going to Dale Bezwarchny, Motto via Kendall and not far from Lorne. Ms Bezwarchny will use the investment to lift her herd genetics from commercial towards stud with the intention of leaving something for her grandchildren, Henry and Maisie.
