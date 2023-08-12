The Land
Home/News

Four-O-Eight Angus tops Kempsey all-breeds bull sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top selling Kempsey all-breeds' bull Four O Eight Steele S48 with stud principals Megan and Greg Hughes, Macksville.
Top selling Kempsey all-breeds' bull Four O Eight Steele S48 with stud principals Megan and Greg Hughes, Macksville.

Angus dominated the bidding at the Kempsey annual all-breeds bull and female sale on Saturday with Four O Eight Steele S48 selling for $17,500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.