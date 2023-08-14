More than 750 head of stud cattle were paraded in the Royal Queensland Show judging rings last week and there were plenty of faces ready to watch the action.
New South Wales' handlers and spectators were out in force and were among those snapped in ACM's 50 faces of the Ekka gallery.
The two days of stud judging proved to be hot, sunny and popular.
A total of 21 beef breeds were represented at this year's Ekka, with the small breeds judging still to take place on August 18.
Strong crowds on the official first day of the Ekka (Saturday August 12) meant there were plenty of keen spectators for the interbreed competition, which was taken out by the Red Angus, Hereford and Droughtmaster breeds.
