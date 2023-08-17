The Land
Home/Markets

Is it better to sell now or feed? | Stock Talk

By Peter O'Connor
August 18 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter O'Connor says most agents have been through these periods before. "Trust your agent, don't blame them," he advises.
Peter O'Connor says most agents have been through these periods before. "Trust your agent, don't blame them," he advises.

It seems the dry weather pattern is affecting the north of the state far more than the south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.