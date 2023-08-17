It seems the dry weather pattern is affecting the north of the state far more than the south.
It has had a major effect on the stock markets all over the eastern seaboard, however, and this must frustrate those who are having a good season just as much as it does the rest of us whose season is dictating forced sales or supplementary feeding.
On the North Western Plains numbers are still coming to markets as producers with the last dry spell fresh in their minds opt to sell rather than feed.
In this situation it is easy to take your eye off the ball.
It is easy to get caught up in the groundswell of drought talk and processor bashing.
We tend to blame the BOM for no rain and changes that don't produce the rain we need to support crop and pasture growth.
We can forget in these times to get back to the basics when making marketing decisions.
The same basics as when markets are good, but your decisions come more naturally because you are not under as much pressure.
If these decisions worked for us then, there should be no reason they shouldn't be applied now.
Just because we may be selling stock at a perceived "loss" it is no reason not to sell.
This is when we need to be proactive and, where possible, build your margin into the next trade.
Hop back in if feed planes allow.
Just observing farming practices in the north of the state it is interesting to see, especially around Walgett, the number of operations that have opted not to sow anything this year.
Taking a wholistic approach, they have played the cards they were dealt.
It can be easy to just plough on and hope.
These operations did this in the last dry period and that is why they are still here.
Most agents have been through these periods before.
Trust your agent, don't blame them. The basics of agency is to get the most money for your vendor. This applies in all markets.
One thing is for sure, it will rain again.
The measure of a successful operation will be how ready you are when it does!
Stock Talk is written by a range of stock and station agents from across NSW. It reflects their opinions and observations from their local district.
