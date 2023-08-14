The Land
Stolen vehicles | Stolen deer | Illegal hunting

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Police are searching for the stolen ATV, quad bike and stolen power tools taken from the Kiacatoo property last month. Picture via NSW Police
Police are searching for the stolen ATV, quad bike and stolen power tools taken from the Kiacatoo property last month. Picture via NSW Police

Stolen vehicles from Kiacatoo

Rural Crime Investigators from Parkes Central West police district are appealing for information regarding the theft of an ATV, quad bike and power tools from a rural property in Kiacatoo on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

