Rural Crime Investigators from Parkes Central West police district are appealing for information regarding the theft of an ATV, quad bike and power tools from a rural property in Kiacatoo on Sunday 23rd July 2023.
Pictured is the actual Honda Pioneer side by side with brush rails, light bar, rear seats and a full length roof. Also pictured is the actual red Honda Foreman quad bike.
Anyone with any sightings or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or alternatively contact Detective Scott McCallum, Rural Crime Investigator at Parkes Police Station on (02) 6862 9925
A man will face court next month following an investigation into a missing pet deer from a property in the state's south last week.
About 7am on Monday August 7, a woman reported her pet deer, named Rudie, missing from her paddock in Wirlinga.
Officers attached to Murray River police district attended and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, a 49-year-old man attended Albury Police Station m on Wednesday August 9, after speaking with police.
The man was issued a future court attendance notice for stock theft, fire firearm into building or onto enclosed lands and enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
He will appear at Albury Local Court on Wednesday September 27.
Rural Crime Investigators are working closely with local land holders and ACT Parks in the Googong Foreshore area, following reports of illegal hunting and trespassing.
Police are calling on people to make sure they report suspicious activity in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station on 02 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you wish to remain anonymous.
