Crystal Farm is blueberry farm and large-scale cold store packing shed in Northern NSW featuring a mostly under netting orchard and outstanding irrigation infrastructure.
Located at Jacksons Flat 47km west of Casino in northern NSW, the 180 hectare (445 acre) extensively developed property has about 27ha (67 acres) of established blueberries, which are mostly under netting.
The farm also features a 1700 square metre cold-store packing shed, a 1200sq m dry goods packing shed, onsite accommodation for more than 180 staff, and a manager's residence.
Crystal Farm offered by Mountain Blue also has excellent irrigation infrastructure including a pumping station on the Clarence River and three on-farm water storages.
The farm is underpinned by two water licences totalling 214 megalitres that underpin the operation.
Crystal Park has been listed with James Beer and Thomas Quinn from Colliers, in conjunction with Kel Gunther of First National Real Estate, Casino.
"Given the modern condition of the infrastructure, the property is suited to a number of potential future uses," Mr Beer said.
"We expect there will be strong interest from horticultural industry participants as well as purchasers looking to utilise the infrastructure for alternate uses such as medicinal cannabis."
Crystal Park also has the potential for further horticultural development.
"However, if a purchaser was to utilise the property for another use, the vendor would consider continuing to manage or leasing the blueberries if that was of interest."
Crystal Park is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign that closes on September 21.
The farm has price expectations of more than $8 million.
Contact James Beer, 0416 859 565, and Thomas Quinn, 0429 822 228, Colliers, or Kel Gunther, 0427 731 789, First National Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.