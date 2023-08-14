The Land
Exceptional infrastructure sweetens northern NSW blueberry offering

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 15 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
An exceptional blueberry farm with a state of the art packing shed has hit the market with price expectations of more than $8 million. Picture supplied
An exceptional blueberry farm with a state of the art packing shed has hit the market with price expectations of more than $8 million. Picture supplied

Crystal Farm is blueberry farm and large-scale cold store packing shed in Northern NSW featuring a mostly under netting orchard and outstanding irrigation infrastructure.

