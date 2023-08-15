The Punter has been a shareholder in the grandly named Lithium Australia (ASX code LIT) for seven years.
That's seriously long-term optimism or, given that he has lost half his money on the investment, it's a stubborn reluctance to dump a dud.
Over the years, the company has been withdrawing from the game of looking for lithium in Australia and now concentrates on three businesses.
It owns the Envirostream battery recycling company and also owns VSPC, which uses recycled battery materials to build LFP and LMFP batteries.
These batteries - lithium ferro phosphate and lithium manganese ferro phosphate - have been called next-generation lithium ion batteries. That's a polite way of saying they don't have a nasty tendency to start fires.
Lithium Australia's third arm is developing its LieNA technology, a more efficient way of extracting lithium from the spodumene source rock.
Last week it announced a joint development program with one of the heavyweights of the mining industry, Mineral Resources (MIN).
Under the deal, MinRes will cover the entire cost of building a LieNA pilot plant, up to a maximum of $4.5 million.
And, if it works as expected, the technology will be commercialised by a 50/50 LIT/MIN joint venture.
LIT shares promptly doubled in price. The Punter is still losing money but his optimism has been given a boost.
Meanwhile the Ramelius (RMS) off-market bid for fellow gold miner Musgrave Mineral (MGV) has been extended for two weeks until September 1.
Despite frequent phone calls from Ramelius to recalcitrant investors like the Punter, and the "accept" recommendation from the MGV board, Ramelius has only managed to buy about a third of MGV shares.
Must be a lot of investors out there who think the current offer is too low.
Although Australian Vintage (AVG) has effectively said it is open to offers, no bidder has emerged. The Punter has sold his AVG at a minimal profit to boost his cash reserves, but may regret it.
