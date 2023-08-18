The Land

Wagyu cross cattle face market pressure like any other breed but aligning with a program will pay dividends

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First cross Wagyu over Angus are giving Shannon and Matt Dyer, Raleigh, options for the future.
First cross Wagyu over Angus are giving Shannon and Matt Dyer, Raleigh, options for the future.

With the right country to do the job, father and son team Shannon and Matt Dyer, Raleigh on the Nambucca are breeding cattle to set themselves apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.