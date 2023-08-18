With the right country to do the job, father and son team Shannon and Matt Dyer, Raleigh on the Nambucca are breeding cattle to set themselves apart.
Where once other first cross types like Wagyu/Droughtmaster had a role to play they no longer curry much favour. The Dyers run a herd of Droughtmaster cows on agistment at Rockhampton, Qld, with Wagyu sired calves weaned and sent to agisted country at Guyra before coming to the dairy flats at Raleigh until they hit feedlot weight.
This season last year's heifers are struggling to find a home, even as they approach the 400kg mark.
To take the hit or hold on is a question on every producers' mind but meanwhile, the Dyers are moving on, growing first cross Wagyu/Angus for a more certain market. They have purchased commercial Angus cows bred in South Australia and sold through the yards at Glen Innes, while recent Wagyu sires have come from Sumo (which sold a bull to $101,000 this month) and Carnana Station (which sold a bull to $160,000 in April). Purchased straws of semen include quality blood.
Shannon Dyer, who has educated himself through cattle operations in the country's north, where he worked as a ringer, and on cropping enterprises in the state's west, has brought home the skills to run a mixed farming breeding and cropping enterprise on dairy country by the banks of the Bellingen River. He is also developing a block on the Dorrigo Plateau with the intention of breeding full blood sires with registered data to back up the operation's marketing claims.
The family's approach is full steam ahead, despite their herd losing value in the current beef cycle. But Matt Dyer, who has been in the timber industry while farming for his working life understands the highs and lows of agriculture.
"I've been here before," he says. "And we'll ride it upwards again when the time comes."
The partnership has a deeper connection, having been formed when Matt was diagnosed with cancer and Shannon ready to come home.
"Dad wanted to create something where we could work together," the younger Dyer explained.
The headwinds in the niche industry are well understood after eight months of softening prices. Inflation is being felt by consumers while there remains an oversupply of expensive cattle in a tight market.
Until China clears its backlog there will be limited opportunity going forward.
Few in the industry are willing to predict when the pressure will ease, but the Dyers hope things will have improved when their new calves reach feeder weight.
"A lot of high content Wagyu calves in the feedlots were bought when prices were at their peak, in December and January," reminds Marcus Doumany, general manager of livestock with vertically integrated producer Stockyard Beef. "Over the next six to nine months there will be a lot of expensive product coming onto the market. We expect numbers to increase coming into spring. But it remains clear that the better genetics will get the better feeder prices."
Mr Doumany said aligning with a specific Wagyu program was "very important" if producers were going to fit into the industry and he advised aligning with suppliers to form open and transparent business arrangements that allowed data sharing.
"The relationship aspect is really important, he says. "If you align with someone and remain loyal you will earn the rewards."
