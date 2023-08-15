Even in times when livestock prices are at a low, producers are still seeing the investment in good quality working dogs.
Breeders and producers of all ages gathered at Euberta, from around eastern Australia to attend the Wagga Working Dog auction on Saturday.
Dogs showed their abilities in the sheep yards, on cattle and in the paddock. A total of 36 dogs were offered with owners travelling from as far as Tasmania and Victoria.
Quality was high and purchasers were willing to pay that little bit more in seeing the value of a good, honest dog to invest in for their enterprises.
This was supported by numerous purchasers of dogs throughout the auction, one being the purchaser of one of the equal second top-priced dogs of the sale, Giles Creek Dolly, who was purchased for $11,000 by a Victorian mixed enterprise producer, who wished to stay anonymous.
When running a mixed farming enterprise, consisting of 1000 first cross ewes, the buyer said without a dog, he was not able to manage the sheep enterprise by himself, even if Dolly was bought for more than he had budgeted.
"We have shearing coming up in a months time and it was going to be an impossible task to do shearing, without a good quality type dog," he said.
There were plenty of highlights throughout the auction, one being 11 year old Nat Sherwood of Murringo, with his 16 month old Kelpie, Ruth, bought by Aaron McDonald, Oakvale, of the Monaro, for $7400.
Ruth is the first dog that Nat has trained himself from a pup, training her on his family's sheep and cattle operation east of Young.
"I couldn't keep the smile off my face," Nat said.
"It feels really really cool for Ruth to make $7400."
Mr McDonald also purchased a nine month-old Kelpie pup, Island Kevin for $3000, from Island Kelpies, Cressy, Tasmania.
Purdy and Clint Shelton, Island Kelpies, Tas, also offered Island Rosie in the sale, selling for $10,500 to repeat buyers, Altus Pastoral, Lameroo, SA.
The family try and bring two dogs each year to Wagga and Casteron Working Dog auctions, one being a young dog and one a fully trained working dog, with the aim to supply good quality of station dogs.
The equal second top priced dog for the sale was Jamie, a two year old black and tan Kelpie, offered by Kayley and Lane Pendergast, Mandurama, and was purchased by Tenandra Pastoral Co, Wantabadgery, for $11,000.
Neale Taylor, Giles Creek Kelpies, Holbrook, offered four dogs during the sale, with Giles Creek Lonhro II, a three year-old Kelpie, claiming top priced dog of the auction, purchased for $12,500 to an undisclosed buyer on AuctionPlus.
Mr Taylor, who has been a long time supporter of the sale, also offered three other dogs throughout the sale, Giles Creek Ben, a four month old red and tan Kelpie, purchased by David and Amanda Taylor, Carrathool, for $1400.
He also offered Pepper, a daughter of the top-priced dog of the sale, for $2100, as well as Giles Creek Dolly, who was purchased by an anonymous buyer off AuctionsPlus for $11,000.
Mr Taylor started working with dogs from the age of 10, after watching mentors work with their dogs.
He now aims to breed an all round farm dog that could still be used in trials on the weekends.
"Being a shearer for 20 years, you see a lot of good dogs in the sheds and they all got a bit of bark and genuine good dogs, and they're good to have around," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor also emphasised that people were still seeing the value of a good working dog for their operations.
"I think there are a lot of staff shortages on farms, a good man with a good dog can do a lot of work, a good man can do a lot of work but if he hasn't got a dog it takes a lot more time," he said.
"It's pretty time effective if you've got staff, you know that they're good stockman, usually a good stockman has got good dogs.
"The stock don't get knocked around, so it's an asset for everybody."
One of the Wagga Working Dog Auction organisers and breeder, Steve Condell, Concover Kelpies, said it was a great result for the sale, given the conditions of the livestock market at the moment, with a good quality of dogs with honest reserves on them.
"What we like to do here at Wagga, is to promote the dogs for what they are, good quality station dogs," Mr Condell said.
"They (the buyer) can come here and buy with confidence, and it's shown that today, that they've shopped to that."
The overall average for the sale was $5300, with 33 of the 36 dogs offered sold, heading for Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and areas throughout NSW.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Wagga, while being interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
