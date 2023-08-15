Quality multi-lot Peel River properties

Productive Tamworth region properties Swanton and Menedebri cover 1830 hectares (4520 acres) of excellent quality country and come with the added bonus of having 136 registered lots within 23 registered deposited plans.
Located adjacent to the village of Somerton, the NSW properties situated on the Peel River also feature 849 megalitres of water licences.
Swanton covers 1071ha (2646 acres) and has 125 registered lots on 18 DPs, while Menedebri is 759ha (1874 acres) with 11 registered lots on five DPs.
Somerton is well located on the Oxley Highway, about 37km from Tamworth and 41km from Gunnedah.
Some of the land that makes up the two properties has been owned by the Vickery family and their descendants since the 1890s.
Both properties have access to both river and ground water and have been used primarily for sheep, cattle, grain and fodder production.
The country generally comprises of deep alluvial soils adjacent to the river running on to red/grey loams.
Some 87 per cent of the total land area is considered arable, with 384ha having perennial grazing pastures and 654ha used to grow annual cereal, oil seed and fodder crops.
The balance of the country has retained areas of natural timber for livestock shelter and to support environmental sustainability. These areas typically have native plains grass and sub clover pastures.
The average elevation is 319m above sea level.
Regular soil testing and agronomic advice has been provided by Amps Agribusiness in Tamworth in an ongoing program to optimise soil structure and fertility and to minimise weeds.
Urea and single super have been applied in recent years to maximise productivity with lime and gypsum also applied to new perennial pastures.
The perennial pastures typically comprise of plains grass with white clover on the red loams and phalaris with lucerne on the alluvials. The 40ha of irrigation country is currently sown to perennial rye grass.
There is 609ML of Peel Valley General Security River Water plus 240ML of ground water supplied from three livestock bores.
The well fenced properties are divided into 28 paddocks and have been rotationally grazed on a time controlled basis.
A total of 11 paddocks have direct access to the Peel River while nine paddocks have direct access to a public road.
Structural improvements include a five bedroom homestead, two sets of cattle yards, multiple hay and machinery sheds, and three 75 tonne grain silos.
Expressions of interest close on October 10.
Contact David Goodfellow, 0438 662 134, Koranui, or Simon Fritsch, 0428 638 501, Agripath.
