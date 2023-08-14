The Land
Home/News

Yalgoo Genetics sell to $28,000 with carcase traits the key factor.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated August 14 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Kennedy, Elders with Leanne and Ben Rumble, Supple Herefords alongside auctioneer Paul Dooley and Jock Nivison, Yalgoo.
Brian Kennedy, Elders with Leanne and Ben Rumble, Supple Herefords alongside auctioneer Paul Dooley and Jock Nivison, Yalgoo.

Yalgoo Genetics of Walcha pride their cattle on carcase traits, and bulls with carcase is what the stud delivered at their 62nd on-property sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.