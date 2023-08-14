Yalgoo Genetics of Walcha pride their cattle on carcase traits, and bulls with carcase is what the stud delivered at their 62nd on-property sale.
"Frame with plenty of guts" is how Yalgoo stud principal Jock Nivison described this years sale draft as the family operated stud sold 34 from 37 bulls to a top of $28,000 and an average of $10,117.
Results were back on last years $13,860 average from 43 bulls but equaled the $28,000 top price.
From 34 registered bidders in attendance their where 22 successful buyers who purchased at least one bull.
Allan Green of Ivy Bank Poll Herefords sold in conjunction with Yalgoo offering 8 poll hereford bulls at the completion of the sale with one bull selling for $8000.
States of which bulls sold into included New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland.
Sale topper Yalgoo Scam S196 sold for $28,000 to return buyers Ben and Leanne Rumble of Supple Herefords, Guyra.
A son of Wirruna Nixon N168 the two year old poll weighed in at 866 kilograms with a 45 centimeter scrotal and tested in the breeds top 5pc for growth, top 10pc for eye muscle area and top 15pc for rib intramuscular fat.
The Rumble family have purchased 2 bulls previously from Yalgoo with Mr Rumble stating the sale topping bull "matched the figures."
"Yalgoo breed bigger cattle and I was chasing the growth numbers today to add abit of lift and length to our herd." said Mr Rumble.
Second highest bull Yalgoo Rascal S159 sold to Caleb and Daniel Croker from Talumbi Herefords, Goulburn for $26,000.
Testing in the breeds top 5pc for eye muscle area and the top 10pc for intramuscular fat along with 200 and 400 day weights.
Brook Pastoral Company, Birdsville Qld bought 5 bulls paying $6000 for all five.
Romani Pastoral Company, Quirindi bought 4 bulls to average $7750.
Local buyer Europambela Grazing Company purchased 3 bulls to average $10,333.
"With our cattle heading into plenty of different states around the country it's a real focus of ours that our cattle can perform under all types of environments" said Yalgoo stud principal Jock Nivison.
"Although Walcha is considered good country we put plenty of pressure on the cattle by running them with 20,000 sheep at high stocking rates."
"It's been a tricky process but we've been working really hard on getting that combination of visual muscle, volume and IMF and I think we've finally got that balance right." said Mr Nivison.
The sale was covered by Elders Walcha with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.
