St Joseph's Aberdeen has so many students wanting to be involved in leading cattle that Agriculture teacher Lisa Bright had to hold a trial.
"We bought a team of 12 selected from 40 to 50 kids that were keen to participate," she said.
Proving their dedication to the task the St Joseph's team took home the herdsman award at Queensland Royal.
With a trip that took almost 12 hours, Ms Bright said they were stoked to take home the top award.
"It's all my nagging and it pays off in the end," she said.
"Even if you don't get a ribbon in other places, we did well in judging and steer junior animals and got ribbons with those, but ultimately when you do well in herdsmen the whole team wins the ribbon and that's what the kids work for."
In their fourteenth year attending the show Ms Bright said they have placed all but one year and it gives the students something to strive to.
"It's a consistent thing and the kids can see that which is good," she said.
"It's a really good process because all the kids have a part in doing the display. The kids set up the display and get the steers ready - it's a kid motivated and kid run event."
The school bought seven head to Brisbane, and also attend Sydney Royal and various local shows as well as Wingham Beef Week and Beef Bonanza in Scone.
"We really enjoy coming up here - it's suits the time of year and preparation and our cattle," she said.
"There's something about Queensland. You come over the border and relax a little bit - it's a really good show to come to.
"There's a few new kids this year, and I think they were in awe. It was good for those kids to get out and it opens their eyes."
Ms Bright said COVID really hit the school, with students unable to attend shows and as a result interest and skills dropped, however it was picking back up again.
"We're getting momentum back after COVID," she said.
"In year seven so many kids wanted to do steer handling - I had to try them out. I had 25 and had to do a little selection to cut my numbers back."
Ms Bright said she was glad to see so many really keen kids.
"That's what we're trying to do - we're trying to encourage those kids," she said.
"There's some kids that don't have the resources to keep animals and I'm trying to encourage them that you don't have to have a farm to do ag.
"I'm trying to show them the different avenues to pursue agriculture."
Another Hunter Valley school, Scone Grammar, finished second in the herdsman.
