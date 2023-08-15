The Land
Home/Beef

Ekka 2023: St Joseph's Aberdeen wins Herdsman

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The champion St Joseph's team from Aberdeen, NSW. Photo supplied.
The champion St Joseph's team from Aberdeen, NSW. Photo supplied.

St Joseph's Aberdeen has so many students wanting to be involved in leading cattle that Agriculture teacher Lisa Bright had to hold a trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.