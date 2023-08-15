As more frequent weather events damage apple crops and affect the chance of saleability, growers are faced with increasing rejection issues with skin quality, colour, shape and size.
According to Jessica Crombie of Appledale, one of the nation's leading apple processors cooperatives, most supermarkets only utilise tier one quality apples when it comes to selling packaged fresh fruit on shelves.
Many apples that don't make the grade are either dumped or used for other purposes such as juice, fillers or sauces.
"Weather is devastating the apple industry and impacting the amount of produce that can be sold and used in the FMCG sector," Ms Crombie said.
"Last year was devastating for many growers who had apples just going to processing and not to market at all. This means hard working Australian farmers are losing significant income because they're not able to achieve top dollar for their products and they are not able to sell all of it."
But there is hope for many growers thanks to Aussie scientist Dr Vincent Candrawinata, who is enabling farmers to sell nearly 100 per cent of their produce. His business, Renovatio, uses all of the apple - minus the seeds - to make products including apple cider vinegar, health products and skin care.
"We cannot get enough apples. In our business, we use 100 per cent of each and every apple we process, only excluding the seeds," Dr Candrawinata said.
"It doesn't matter if the apple is a weird size or shape, it still carries the same vitamins and nutrients. Using our patented proprietary scientific methodology, are able to process all of the apple, utilising every part of it and then activate its unique antioxidants to amplify its goodness, benefit to the body and ability for the body to absorb and process its extraordinary nutrients."
Dr Candrawinata's research focuses on using apple phenolics to fight inflammation.
"Further research then allowed us to expand our range to introduce products to support gut health, skin, immunity and mental resilience chewables. We have since launched a skin care range and we also launched our first panty item, the world's first activated high potency antioxidant organic apple cider vinegar," Dr Candrawinata said.
"Not only are we able to use the whole apple, we need to rapidly increase the number of apples we are able to access.We're very proud to be one of the biggest purchasers of apples in the country and look forward to augmenting our role - translating apples into world leading products."
Ms Crombie said, on a good year, about 90pc of apples will be market fruit, while the rest will be used for further processing, such as juice.
"So with Renovatio buying the rejected apples means apple growers are better off. Any further processing is a saviour - if we can increase processing, it gives growers more avenues to sell fruit, so it's a huge advantage," Ms Crombie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.