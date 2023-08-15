The Land
McCulloch Agencies to join forces with LAWD

Updated August 15 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:36am
Danny Thomas, Daniel McCulloch and Edna Foley. Picture: Supplied
McCulloch Agencies has announced its real estate division will join leading national real estate firm LAWD from September 1, and the appointment of Daniel McCulloch as a LAWD shareholder and senior director of Agribusiness Transactions.

