The Land
Home/News
Environment

New England farmers face drought, look to destocking, hand feeding as dry conditions continue

LR
By Lydia Roberts
August 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Wright on his Wongwibinda farm in Guyra Road, Wollomombi. He has recorded less than half the average rainfall in June and July, with no rain falling in August.
Simon Wright on his Wongwibinda farm in Guyra Road, Wollomombi. He has recorded less than half the average rainfall in June and July, with no rain falling in August.

Northern Tablelands farmers are destocking as the region heads towards drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.