Dulcalmah Estates, Singleton paid $7000 for Pentire Trevor T6, sired by Alcatraz with an EMA EBV of +6.6. Trevor is a full brother to Sandy Creek, which sold for the sale equal-top of $11,000. Dulcalmah Estates bought another of the Alcatraz bulls in Pentire TIm Tam T27 for $7000, which had an EMA EBV of +7.5 and a BW EBV of +3.1.