Demand for a particular genetic stream saw two bulls top at $11,000 at the 11 annual Pentire Angus sale, with 15 bulls averaging $7333 under a Helmsman auction system.
Pentire stud principal Justin Richards said the clearance of only 15 of the 28 offered was disappointing and reflected where the cattle market and the encroaching dry season stood. The fall of about 10 millimetres of rain in the district was a small bright spot on sale day.
Haydon Lambkin, Boxtree, via Singleton, bought one of the $11,000 bulls, Pentire Samurai S32, for his herd of about 40 Angus cows.
Mr Lambkin said the attraction of the genetics from Samurai's sire, HF Alcatraz 60F, had tipped his hand for his new herd bull.
Pentire sold the first Australian progeny of the Canadian sire HF Alcatraz 60F at the 9th annual Pentire Angus on-property sale. Alcatraz sold for Canadian $200,000 at the Hamilton Farms 24th Annual Bull Sale in 2019.
Samurai's Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBVs) for growth included a +45 for 200-day growth, +83 for 400-day, and +106 for 600-day growth. Samurai had an EBV for eye muscle area (EMA) of +3.9 and a birth weight (BW) EBV of +5.2
Also selling for $11,000 was Pentire Sandy Creek S21, also sired by Alcatraz, with EBVs of +4.2 for BW, an EBV of +42 for 200-day growth, +76 for 400-day, and +102 for 600-day growth. It had an EMA EBV of +10.4 with an intramuscular fat (IMF) EBV of +1/4.
Sarah Sivyer, Allyn River Road, Eagleston, was the buyer. Ms Sivyer also paid $6000 for Pentire Thor T41, also sired by Alcatraz.
Joe Currie, Mitchell's Island, paid $10,000 for Pentire Scattercat S30, sired by Pentire Quad Q9, another bull with great EBVs for EMA at +10.3. Scattercat had a BW EBV of +4.2 with a +40 for 200-day growth, +71 for 400-day, and +90 for 600-day growth.
Another Lower Hunter beef producer chasing the Alcatraz genetics was Greg Matthews, Myrtledale, Pokolbin, who bought Penire T-Rex T36 for $8000. Almost one-year-old T-Rex had a BW EBV of +2.7, with an EMA EBV of +6.9.
Mr Matthews said he had visited the Pentire sale last year but did not buy, deciding to come back this year and buy a new sire for his herd.
He said T-REx had a great body, with the smoothness of muscle, a great stance and was very square when viewed from behind.
Dulcalmah Estates, Singleton paid $7000 for Pentire Trevor T6, sired by Alcatraz with an EMA EBV of +6.6. Trevor is a full brother to Sandy Creek, which sold for the sale equal-top of $11,000. Dulcalmah Estates bought another of the Alcatraz bulls in Pentire TIm Tam T27 for $7000, which had an EMA EBV of +7.5 and a BW EBV of +3.1.
Roselands Pastoral, Goorangoola, bought two Millwillah Elsom P184 bulls, Pentrie Slash and Pentire Scruffy, for $6000 each.
Guest vendor, Bureen Cattle Company, Martindale, south of Singleton, sold only one lot, Bureen Golddust, a polled bull sired by Rangan Park Rio Bravo, for $9000. The buyers were Glendonbrook Charolais Partnership.
One of the two donkeys offered was sold. Frankie, a castrated male, sold for $3500 to an undisclosed buyer operating online.
The sale was conducted under the Helmsman system by selling agents Roger Fuller Pty Ltd., Singleton, and the online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
