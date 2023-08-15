The Land
Pentires 15 bulls average $7333

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Pentire Angus stud principal, Justin Richards, Goorangoola, buyer, Haydon Lambkin, Boxtree, via Singleton and Roger Fuller, Singleton. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Pentire Angus stud principal, Justin Richards, Goorangoola, buyer, Haydon Lambkin, Boxtree, via Singleton and Roger Fuller, Singleton. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Demand for a particular genetic stream saw two bulls top at $11,000 at the 11 annual Pentire Angus sale, with 15 bulls averaging $7333 under a Helmsman auction system.

