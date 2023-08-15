The Land
Home/Markets

Later young lambs put pressure on prices | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
August 15 2023 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big lambs auctioned by Elders sold for $165 a head during the Tamworth prime lamb sale on Monday. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney, Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Assocation.
Big lambs auctioned by Elders sold for $165 a head during the Tamworth prime lamb sale on Monday. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney, Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Assocation.

New season lambs have been dribbling into NSW saleyards - although, as I've reported in the past month, the big supplies are much later than normal and are yet to hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.