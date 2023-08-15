New season lambs have been dribbling into NSW saleyards - although, as I've reported in the past month, the big supplies are much later than normal and are yet to hit the market.
This was backed up by Meat and Livestock Australia last week reporting the supply trends to be "quite different to the past five years".
MLA reported joining this year was later than usual as producers assessed the market and weather conditions.
When the new lambs do hit the market, MLA predicts supply will be strong due to the milder winter supporting good lambing rates.
Overall lamb numbers jumped considerably (45,570 total lambs) on the back of a dearer market the week before at Wagga Wagga, but there were still only 2800 new season lambs offered, with most between 21kg and 27kg.
MLA reporter Leann Dax said young lambs made from $125 to $146 a head, whereas old trade lambs 21kg to 26kg sold from $117 to $146 to average 493 cents a kilogram.
Supplies of young lambs were even more scarce at Tamworth, where just a single pen was up for grabs. The usual processors were buying, but there was very little restocker activity.
Meanwhile, there were only a couple of pens of well finished new season lambs and the usual runs of secondary lambs lacking finish offered at Carcoar last week. Trade weight new season lambs sold from $90 to $115 to average 505c/kg.
Further west and lambs were firm to $4 dearer at Dubbo and the few pens of young lambs sold from $103 to $122 (average 500c/kg).
The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator was on 463c/kg, which is 50c/kg cheaper than a month ago.
AUSTRALIAN Livestock and Property Agents Association is about to kick off the next round of training for auctioneers.
The first training opportunity is at Wagga Wagga from August 29 to 30. Registration for this course closed earlier this week, but there's still time to register for the training in Tamworth on September 6 and 7. Be sure to register by August 23.
The course has been designed for both auctioneers just starting out and those with plenty of experience who want to fine-tune their skills.
A feature of the training includes several sessions with speech pathologists who provide auction-specific tips that include voice projection, breathing techniques, voice conservation and care.
Throughout the course, participants are given continuous feedback plus a video review. Video content and written feedback are also provided after the school to review in your own time.
