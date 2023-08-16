The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers Ag Quip: critical agriculture talks and hydrogen haircuts make a comeback

August 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin getting a trim in the NSW DPI H2Cuts trailer at Ag Quip. The popular hydrogen-powered haircuts will once again be on offer. Picture via NSW Farmers
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin getting a trim in the NSW DPI H2Cuts trailer at Ag Quip. The popular hydrogen-powered haircuts will once again be on offer. Picture via NSW Farmers

NSW Farmers will host Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt at Ag Quip in Gunnedah next week to discuss some of the critical issues facing agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.