The announcement of a cross-border taskforce to fight the spread of fire ants has been welcomed, but the Invasive Species Council is warning it is not enough.
The NSW and Queensland governments announced the taskforce earlier this week, on August 16, as increased seasonal demand for livestock feed and landscaping supplies raises the risk of invasive pests being inadvertently carried across the border.
It is part of the two governments' response to the fire ants issue which includes funding of $95 million across four years from the NSW government while the the Queensland government has announced $61m worth of funding.
Those commitments make up part of the total sum needed to achieve eradication, as determined in the National Fire Ant Eradication Program Response Plan, made public earlier this year.
The figure the National Fire Ant Eradication Program needs to achieve eradication is $133m in 2023-24, as part of a $592m spend across the next four years.
However, government documents released by the Invasive Species Council show a revised plan on a budget of $84m for the next 12 months.
"The window to stop dangerous fire ants taking over Australia is rapidly closing, but instead of the urgent funding boost needed, we have more dithering and delay from the federal government. This is risking failure," said Invasive Species Council's Reece Pianta.
"When we saw these alarming documents, our worst fears were realised. They reveal planned eradication and surveillance work has been cut by more than half this year due to delayed funding.
"This is outrageous. We are in a race against these fire ants and the fire ants are winning."
Under the new plan, the proposed eradication treatment and surveillance area will be reduced from 10 kilometres around the entire fire ant infestation area across Moreton Bay, Somerset Regional, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast councils to a 5km strip in the Scenic Rim and Gold Coast council areas.
Fire ants can be lethal to humans and are expected to have a $2 billion per year impact on Australia's economy if they get out of control, will devastate wildlife and cut agricultural output by up to 40 per cent, the Invasive Species Council says.
Recent fire ant outbreaks include one at Tallebudgera, just 5.5km from the NSW border.
To eradicate the pest, Mr Pianta said other governments needed to chip in.
"Queensland and NSW have shown leadership by committing to the full level of funding needed. Inexplicably, the federal, Victorian and WA governments are still dragging the chain," he said.
"Fire ants are one of the world's worst super pests, and, if they are allowed to spread across the continent, their impact will be greater than cane toads, rabbits, feral cats and foxes combined.
"There will be no systematic eradication and only limited surveillance work being undertaken on the western or northern boundaries of the outbreak this year, risking spread into the Murray Darling Basin and North Queensland.
"It's in the interests of every state in Australia to urgently fund the eradication efforts in Queensland. NSW is at extreme risk of being invaded, with the latest outbreak close enough for a single queen ant's flight to spark a fire ant infestation across the border."
NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said it would be a "devastating result" if the ants made their way into NSW.
He echoed the Invasive Species Council's sentiment, calling on the federal government to commit funding.
"It's good to see the government taking some steps to deal with red fire ants, but these measures don't address the enormous funding shortfall that could lead to the failure of the eradication plan," he said.
"Labor needs to be working on the eradication program instead of a monitoring program and the key will be pushing the Commonwealth to tip in its share of the funding.
"Just last week I stood with farmers at the NSW-Queensland border who are facing the very real prospect of this pest destroying their properties and their businesses.
"Tara Moriarty (NSW Minister for Agriculture) has a seat at the Ag Minister's table and needs to do more to protect farmers by convincing her federal Labor counterparts to do what's needed now, instead of waiting until it is too late."
In a statement, the Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said "we totally reject the premise of the Invasive Species Council's analysis".
"The Commonwealth along with all the states and territories are 100 per cent committed to eradicating red imported fire ants," he said.
"In fact, at the Agriculture Ministers' meeting last month, ministers agreed to bring forward all of the remaining future years' funding in the Red Imported Fire Ant 10-year Eradication Plan to this year, so that we could maintain the momentum in stopping the spread of fire ants in the next nine months.
"This means this year's funding is now four times larger than was originally planned.
"The 10-year, $400m eradication plan was agreed by all states and territories in 2017.
"Ministers confirmed their commitment to eradication, and will now go back through their own individual budget processes to seek ongoing funding for a new response plan beyond July 2024."
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
