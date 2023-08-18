The Moree community loves a party, and even more so when it's for a good cause.
One of the town's most valuable, and beloved organisations, Gwydir Industries, is renowned for the significant service it provides the region - plus its legendary fundraising events.
The community is encouraged to doll up and dance the night away at 'An Evening Under the Stars' cocktail party on August 25 from 6pm at the Moree Town and Country Club.
Gwydir Industries provides a valuable opportunity for those living with a disability to make a meaningful contribution to the community through regular employment.
It also provides peace of mind, and respite, for their loved ones.
For local business owner Bill Crawford, Gwydir Industries has been a ray of sunshine for their family, and son Ollie.
Ollie started at Gwydir Industries when he was 17-years-old, and has worked there three days a week ever since.
"Gwydir Industries has been a blessing for Ollie and our family, having Ollie belong to a workplace and have a genuine purpose every day doing work in the community," Bill said.
"The cardboard and cotton plastic recycling is a valuable industry for Moree, as well as the timber pegs they produce, and this is a business the whole community can be proud of."
Gwydir Industries visit his Crawford Construction sheds each month, collecting cardboard for recycling.
Gwydir Industries also makes trophies and engraving for Moree's local sporting clubs.
"Gwydir Industries also provide a myriad of other services such as cake decorating, dog kennels, and meals on wheels," Bill said.
"It's such as fun and happy place for Ollie to work - they work hard but there's also a lot of laughter and joking around."
'An Evening Under the Stars' will include entertainment by The String Angels and Jac and the Beanstalks, plus a live auction - with items live from August 21.
Online bids are welcome at moreerealestate.bidsonline.com.au
Tickets are available at trybooking.com/CJNYP
