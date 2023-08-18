The Land
Home/News

Moree set for Gwydir Industries, An Evening Under the Stars cocktail party, on August 25

August 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill and Ollie Crawford, Moree, encourage the community to support Gwydir Industries at this month's 'An Evening Under the Stars' cocktail party. Picture supplied
Bill and Ollie Crawford, Moree, encourage the community to support Gwydir Industries at this month's 'An Evening Under the Stars' cocktail party. Picture supplied

The Moree community loves a party, and even more so when it's for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.