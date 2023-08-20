The Land
Home/News

TAFE NSW introduces students to shearing

August 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHEAR DELIGHT: Hillston Central School student Natasha Peters learns the finer points of shearing at a special school at TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre last week. Photo: supplied
SHEAR DELIGHT: Hillston Central School student Natasha Peters learns the finer points of shearing at a special school at TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre last week. Photo: supplied

A local woolshed came alive to the sounds of one of the nation's most iconic professions this week as Riverina students got a hands-on taste of shearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.