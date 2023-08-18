The buyers at the annual Gordon Sinclair Memorial Spring Weaner Sale at the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange, Victoria, thought "the job was solid", while the vendors "were happy with these prices considering the current prime market", according to AWN Wangaratta auctioneer Ryan Hussey.
"The weaners here today sold as expected, it was solid on current values," Mr Hussey said.
"The better quality cattle sold well with vendors offering their annual drafts happy with their returns.
"There was plenty of competition from restockers and feedlot buyers and there seemed to be a lot of confidence here today."
The best presented pen of steers was awarded to Chris and Chantelle Gorman, Savernake, who sold 53 Riga-blood Angus steers, 20-11 months and weighing 385kg for $1355.
The best presented pen of heifers was awarded to Emma Iddison and Dave Colvin, Loxley Pastoral, Killawarra, Victoria, and they sold 18 Jade Park- and Te Mania-blood Angus, nine to ten months, weighing 348kg for $1030.
Sales of steers included 31 Angus/Simmental nine to ten months and weighing 392kg sold on account David, Tara and Henry Brewer, Tallangatta Valley, Vic., for $1345.
Mr Brewer thought his weaner steers sold well and was pleased with the result.
"On the day they sold for equivalent to feedlot price, so I am pleased with that sale," he said.
"That's all we can ask for.
"But I don't think the consumer is getting the discount that we are getting in this market and that's disappointing."
This was the annual draft for the Brewer family and it was a genuine sale because they are fully stocked and the steers had reached their sale weight.
"I've still got confidence in the cattle market," Mr Brewer said.
"It is just a matter of having the quality and getting your cattle through to a good weight for sale."
Weaner steer sales included $1205 for 27 Jarobee-blood Angus weighing 366kg sold by Colqhoun Park Pty Ltd, Walla Walla: Londrigan Hay and Grazing, Londrigan, Vic, sold 19 Angus weighing 391kg for $1300 and Burrayang Pty Ltd, Moyhu, Vixc, sold 28 black baldy steers from Pathfinder-blood Angus cows by Injmeria-blood Poll Hereford bulls for $1370.
Sales of heifer weaners included five Angus weighing 396kg sold for $1100 on account Deep Dale and Seaton Park Partnership, Tallarook, Vic: A Maddock, Ben Valley, Vic, sold 14 Angus weighing 345kg for $940 and SH and ML Thrum, Greta West, Vic, sold 10 Angus weighing 396kg for $1100.
The sale was conducted by Wangaratta-based agents Corcoran Parker, Nutrien, Elders and AWN.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
