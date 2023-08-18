The Land
Home/Markets

Best presented steers at Wangaratta sell for $1355, heifers $1030| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris and Chantelle Gorman, Savernake, with the Best Presented Pen of Steers weighing 385kg sold for $1355.
Chris and Chantelle Gorman, Savernake, with the Best Presented Pen of Steers weighing 385kg sold for $1355.

The buyers at the annual Gordon Sinclair Memorial Spring Weaner Sale at the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange, Victoria, thought "the job was solid", while the vendors "were happy with these prices considering the current prime market", according to AWN Wangaratta auctioneer Ryan Hussey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.