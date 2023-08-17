Sober beef markets across the state are a feature of the moment with Grafton no exception on Thursday.
Some 650 head of store cattle were yarded with buyers pushing average prices back to match those from a decade ago.
Parts of the Clarence and Richmond valleys are drought declared so the issue of feed was front of mind for bidders, with the price of a springing cow making about as much as a round bale of silage. And yet by day's end both valleys tasted a sweet sprinkle of lightening-laced rain. Weather forecasters are betting on a late start to the storm season here's hoping otherwise.
Meanwhile the morning whisper in the yards revolved around bad news that feedlot entry grids have taken a nose dive. Angus feeders have plunged by as much as 60c/kg to 330c/kg, while the price for crossbreds offered by the same fattener dropped 15c/kg to 315c/kg.
Those fortunate to have a body of feed and even some without any to spare stumped up their money and made the most of the buyers' market.
Heavy steers sold to a top of $1429 for two tooth Charolais, 545kg, making 262c/kg.
Quality two tooth Angus 380kg made 260c/kg or $988.
Angus steers weaned and vaccinated sold to $762 for 272kg at 280c/kg going to the Northern Tablelands. Another pen of their brothers 227.5kg made 296c/kg or $673 going for backgrounding on lower river country at Southgate.
Trevor and Susie Winfield, The Gorge, sold Angus/Limousin cross steers 321kg for 232c/kg or $536 which paled in comparison to last year's top of $1600 for their older brothers. However Mr Winfield bought back on behalf of his twin brother, spending $732 on Herefords heifers pregnancy tested in calf to a Hereford bull, 385kg for 190c/kg.
Angus heifers, milk and two tooth at 380kg made 222c/kg or $844 going the same way.
Pure Brahman heifers in calf to a Jomanda bull 265kg made 235c/kg or $623.
Cows with calves sold liveweight made to a top of $720 a unit for Hereford on their first calves, sired by a Minnie Vale Charolais bull.
Angus cows with cross bred calves from Jasen O'Grady, Copmanhurst, made to $660.
Springing cows sold cents a kilogram reached a top of $1072 for red tagged Hereford, 601.7kg for 178c/kg, in calf to a poll Hereford bull from the dispersal of Allan Moran's property at Lowanna. His best heifers 348kg made 206c/kg or $718.
Another pen of the same, 484kg, made 194c/kg or $940 going into a first cross program at Fineflower.
Cows to the processors topped at $1451 for Angus, 725kg for 200c/kg. Brahman cows 625kg made $1187 at 190c/kg. Droughtmaster 475kg made $822 at 173c/kg.
The sale was hosted by Farrell and McCrohon stock and station agents of Ulmarra.
