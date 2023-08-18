Solar farm approvals to light-up almost 200,000 homes

Almost 200,000 homes will be powered by clean renewable energy following planning approval for two large-scale solar farms in the Southern Tablelands region.
The Marulan Solar Farm near Goulburn and the Blind Creek Solar Farm near Bungendore involve building and operating 152-megawatt and 350-megawatt facilities, to run seven days a week.
Department of Planning and Environment Executive Director Clay Preshaw said these projects will help to inject $900 million into the economy and support 600 construction and ongoing jobs.
"These solar farms will connect to the existing electricity network and save more than 1.06 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, equivalent to taking 2.1 million cars off the road every year," Mr Preshaw said.
"Local roads will be upgraded to support the sites and both projects involve the construction of battery energy storage systems to store solar energy and release it to the grid during peak times or outside daylight hours.
"Having batteries attached to the farms increases grid stability and energy security, which can put downward pressure on power prices.
"These approvals form part of the State's growing renewable energy infrastructure, which is playing a vital role in helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power our economy for generations to come."
A total of 19 solar farms have been approved since the start of 2020. There are 13 solar farms under assessment in the NSW Planning System, many of which will be determined this year.
