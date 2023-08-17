The Land
Rivers of Carbon team helping south east NSW farmers restore riparian zones

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
August 18 2023 - 5:00am
Angus and AJ Gibson, Tirranna, Goulburn, are restoring the riparian environment on their property as part of the Rivers of Carbon Source Water project. Picture by Hayley Warden
Angus and AJ Gibson, Tirranna, Goulburn, are restoring the riparian environment on their property as part of the Rivers of Carbon Source Water project. Picture by Hayley Warden

Since 2012, the Rivers of Carbon (RoC) team has worked with 161 landholders, planted 112,434 trees, fenced 158 kilometres of waterways and restored 1331 hectares of riparian land in south east NSW.

