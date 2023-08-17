Since 2012, the Rivers of Carbon (RoC) team has worked with 161 landholders, planted 112,434 trees, fenced 158 kilometres of waterways and restored 1331 hectares of riparian land in south east NSW.
RoC is on the on-ground program of the Australian River Restoration Centre (ARRC) and operates in an area covering Cooma to Sydney, Yass, Crookwell, and Boorowa.
The model helps landholders protect their water resources, reduce soil loss, improve biodiversity and ecosystems (such as natural pest control) and better manage stock in adjacent paddocks by providing shelter and clean water by accessing incentives for fencing, stock water, stock crossings, small-scale erosion control, revegetation and woody weeds.
RoC program manager Lori Gould, Canberra, ACT, said the program focused on working with farmers personally while achieving regenerative agriculture outcomes.
"It offers an incentives 'toolbox' approach whereby a range of solutions are applied appropriately to address specific issues at the site level," she said.
"Plans are all based on best available science and associated staff expertise and extend for 10 years - so it's a long-term commitment."
Mrs Gould said people's understanding of carbon sequestering and protecting riparian environments had changed since she started working in this industry in 1995.
It was an era when planting trees was seen as a "greenie" thing to do.
"Now planting trees for restoration and shelter is widespread. Similarly with rivers, which were often treated as water supply, and drains are now being seen as our lifeblood,' Mrs Gould said.
"Except for erosion - there was a lot of investment in erosion control in the 60s and 70s, but now we wouldn't undertake erosion control works without associated fencing and revegetation to hold soil and maximise the chance of success."
Mrs Gould said riparian areas are one of the biggest bang for your buck when investing in carbon sequestration.
"They are the parts of the landscape which sequester the most carbon due to the higher moisture levels, often deeper soils and higher rates of growth," she said.
"The diversity of vegetation - reeds, grasses, shrubs and trees - is also important to maximise ecosystem function and nutrient storage and cycling."
How much carbon member farmers are sequestering is calculated informally. However, it is not done for the purpose of trading carbon credits.
"We calculated carbon, with the help of company Biodiverse Carbon, for 40 RoC Source Water sites, and the range of sequestration has covered a range from a low of 190 tonnes CO2e per hectare over 25 years to a high of 2083 tonnes CO2e per hectare over 25 years," Mrs Gould said.
"The average carbon yield across southern Australia is around 250 tonnes CO2e per hectare over 25 years, and 30 of our 40 sites were above this 250 tonnes C02e average."
Mrs Gould said hundreds of landholders, many of who they have worked with for more than 10 years, are very supportive and love working with the team.
"It is amazing to be able to go back to sites 10 years on and see the difference these projects have made to water quality and sustainable farming, and in many cases have improved drought resilience," she said.
One of RoC's flagship projects, Rivers of Carbon Source Water, is a long-term, large-scale project funded by WaterNSW aimed at managing stock around waterways to improve the health of Sydney's water and everyone in the Sydney catchment.
The focus is on human health, biodiversity, ecosystem function, and stock health.
Multi-generation Goulburn farmers Angus and AJ Gibson joined the project in 2018.
The Gibsons own and operate Tirranna, a grazing and dual-purpose cropping enterprise whose conservation work is important.
The 5000-acre property has one of the last remaining chain-of-ponds systems, just outside of Goulburn in the Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment, which includes a 17.8-acre riparian project area, with 2km stretching along the Mulwaree River.
Over the past 25 years, the Gibsons have removed 150 to 200-hectares of hawthorn that covered the floodplain and planted 4000 to 5000 trees and shrubs, all native and local to the area, installed water troughs to protect the vulnerable edges of the Mulwaree chain-of-ponds and fenced almost 2km of the Mulwaree River to restrict stock access.
There has also been a big focus on fencing off large areas of remnant vegetation to allow for natural regeneration and habitat protection.
Tirranna is now home to a thriving native riparian corridor attracting many waterfowl and other bird species that have not been seen for many years.
It is hoped the connected riparian corridor will increase habitat for wildlife as the vegetation matures. While it is the part of the project that takes the longest to respond, AJ said the results were tangible.
"In a relatively short amount of time, we have seen the evidence," he said.
"We've now got much better water quality for our livestock.
"And we can see what we've done. Blocks we have planted out are now mature trees - it's not in the never-never; it's something happening in front of our eyes."
Angus said restoring the riparian corridor had boosted biodiversity on the property.
"There are also more beneficial predatory insects that aid in controlling crop pests. While it is hard to quantify, it has certainly been a benefit," he said.
Angus, whose family settled the property in 1827, pointed out the contrast in farming methods these days.
"My ancestors spent all their time cutting down eucalypts and planting hawthorns, and we are spending all our time cutting down hawthorns and planting eucalypts - it goes in cycles," Angus said.
They also believe managing the land sustainably can be achieved in concert with protecting the land's natural assets.
"In the early days, they had to clear a lot of country, and now we are trying to work on the basis that we are farming the most productive parts of our property while protecting the most sensitive parts," Angus said.
"The riparian zone is one of those sensitive parts, and some of our bush country up the back is another area we are trying to protect.
"They are not competing interests. Fencing off riparian areas improves production and protects biodiversity."
Angus said most farmers were interested in protecting their farming environments.
"It is our home, and we want to make it as beautiful as possible," he said.
"All the work we have done here on the river and elsewhere on the property has given us huge emotional satisfaction, which can't be underestimated.
"Farming is a pretty tough business sometimes, and emotional well-being is important - so if you can have a beautiful place to live, that goes a long way to helping that."
