AgQuip has kicked off and there was plenty of smiling faces out in force at the 34-hectare purpose-built site at Gunnedah.
And among those smiling faces were staff from The Land - some manning The Land tent, located at site I-J/29-30, and others wandering around the event taking in everything AgQuip has to offer.
Were you out and about at AgQuip on Tuesday, August 22?
We may have taken a photo of you. Check out all the snaps below to see who is featured.
A key event on day one of AgQuip was a forum at the NSW Farmers shed.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres were guests at the informal forum and spoke on a range of topics.
