A two-year-old poll Santa Gertrudis S bull has sold for $14,000, topping the 12th annual Benelkay sale at Glenmore, Mullaley, with 25 bulls averaging $7100.
After the sale, Benelkay co-principal Andrew Orman said, "It was a tough day at the office, and it's a reflection of the season". The clearance rate at auction was 25 of the 48 bulls offered. However, by the afternoon's end, a further seven bulls had been sold by private treaty.
"It hasn't been the best of seasons, but we are pleased with how they (the bulls) have presented," he said.
Bulls sold to a wide area of NSW, Rochester in Victoria, Proston and Blackall in Queensland.
The top-priced bull was Benelkay Qatar Q076, sired by Yarrawonga M134, a homozygous poll, heifers' calf. It was bought by Andrew and Carolyn Doering, Walmona Santa Gertrudis stud, Brown Springs, Coolah, who were accompanied by their daughter Emily Ashman and granddaughter Bonnie.
Qatar weighed 784 kilograms with a daily average weight gain of 1.09kg/day. It had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 125 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat (IMF) percentage of 5.
It had Santa Gertrudis Breedplan estimated breeding value (EBV) figures of +13 for 200-day growth, +20 for 400-day, and +39 for 600-day growth. Its maternal cow (Mat cow) EBVs were +39.
Mr Doering said the family had only owned their Coolah-district property for about 12 months after moving across from South Australia's Barossa Valley.
"I didn't plan to buy a bull today, but he (Qatar) was too good of an opportunity to overlook," he said. "I got myself a cheap bull.
"Benelkay has a good reputation for its genetics, and it will end up with some of the better stud cows."
Walmona Santa Gertrudis stud is a co-vendor in the Hardigreen Park stud sale on August 22 with a team of 12 bulls offered.
Mr Doering said the stud has about 170 S Santa cows and aims to expand numbers to a herd of about 250 breeders.
Bidding online, the Walker family from Strathmore, Blackall, Queensland, paid $10,000 for Benelkay Shortlist S006, an 820kg 26-month-old son of Benelkay Newman and a grandson of Burramurra Boss 152.
Cooinda Grazing, Proston paid $9000 for Benelkay Seal S110, sired by Burramurra Boss. It weighed 784kg with an EMA of 11sq/cm and an IMF of 4.8pc.
Robert and Julie Vise, Kuloomba Santa Gertrudis stud, Rochester, Victoria, paid $8000 for Benelkay Sky Tower S070, which weighed 833kg with an EMA of 123 sq/cm.
Widden Stud, in the Widden Valley, near Denman, is famed for its thoroughbred horses. It was a volume buyer at Benelkay, with four bulls averaging $6625 with a top price of $7500.
Old Bundilla Pastoral Company, Old Bundilla, Warren, also bought three bulls for a $7000 average with a $9000 top.
Benelkay Stardust, sired by Benelkay Missouri, M056, weighed 840kg with an EMA of 125 sq/cm. Its EBV for growth was described as being in the top five pc of the breed with a +23 for 200-day growth, +30 for 400-day, and +37 for 600-day growth.
Romean Partnership, Mayfield, Quirindi bought three bulls averaging $6000, while Glenayr Pastoral Company, Glenayr, Bingara bought two bulls averaging $6000.
PA O'Dell and Company, Bingara, also bought two bulls averaging $6000. MJ and ML Nott, Boggabri also bought two bulls at $6000.
The selling agents were Elders Gunnedah with Lincoln McKinlay, the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.