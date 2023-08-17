The Land
Home/News

Benelkay Santas average $7100

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A two-year-old poll Santa Gertrudis S bull has sold for $14,000, topping the 12th annual Benelkay sale at Glenmore, Mullaley, with 25 bulls averaging $7100.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.