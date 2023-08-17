Coffin Creek Angus, Mudgee, sold bulls to a top of $40,000 at its annual on-property sale today.
Overall, 46 of 47 bulls sold under the hammer for an average price of $11,443. The remaining bull was sold shortly after the sale.
The top priced bull, Coffin Creek T45, by Millah Murrah Chisum Q2 and out of Coffin Creek R29 was purchased by Fernside Pastoral Company, Rylstone.
The 16-month-old bull weighed 660 kilograms and displayed an estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +3.4 for scrotal circumference, -7.4 for gestation length, +0.2 for rib fat, +1.1 for P8 fat, +0.9 for retail beef yield, +3.1 for intramuscular fat and +13.3 for eye muscle area, placing him in the top 3pc of the breed.
He also recorded an EBV of +55 for 200-day growth, +101 for 400-day growth and +118 for 600-day growth.
While Fernside Pastoral Company general manager Steve Reibel was a first time buyer at today's sale, he purchased several other bulls averaging $18,750 per head.
"Coffin Creek is close to home so I knew about Jack and Harry's program as I have been following the stud for a while," he said.
"We have a cow and calf operation, a black breeder herd, with plans to join 1200 cows next year so he'll go into our AI program.
"He is a nice overall good doing bull that has low birthing weight and strong growth."
Mr Reibel also purchased Coffin Creek T119 for $20,000.
Sired by Milwillah Pasadena P296 and out of Coffin Creek P82, the 16-month-old bull displayed an EBV of +2.0 for scrotal circumference, +64 for carcass weight, +6.2 for EMA, +1.1 for retail beef yield and +0.6 for IMF.
The bull also recorded an EBV of +53 for 200-day growth, +96 for 400-day growth and +128 for 600-day growth.
Coffin Creek T49 and Coffin Creek Pasadena T187 were also sold to Mr Reibel for $18,000 each.
Coffin Creek Angus co-principal Harry White said he was happy with the sale.
"There was a couple of new buyers, a lot of strength locally and then some repeat buyers from up in Queensland with a little bit of action from Victoria on AuctionsPlus," he said.
"The volume buyer (Fernside Pastoral Company) is our first big volume which is great."
Coffin Creek Angus co-principal Jack White added that it gives the stud a lot of confidence in what they're doing.
"A majority of the bulls were purchased by local repeat buyers so the fact that our product is out there doing a good job and people are comfortable to come back and replace those bulls a few years on is very pleasing," he said.
"The top priced bull has been on our radar from early on and we actually used him in our AI program and on some heifers recently so he has just come out of joining.
"He is a bull that we're really proud to have bred and he's versatile with a beautiful pedigree and excellent paperwork."
Wallings Pastoral Co, Collaroy Station, Cassilis purchased four bulls to a top of $12,000 twice to average $10,250.
Mycumbene Pastoral Co, Rylstone, purchased two bulls for $18,000 and $12,000.
Peter Pether, Guntawang Rural purchased three bulls to a top of $14,000.
DJ Rural, Idlewild, Nevertire, purchased two bulls for $12,000 and $8,000.
The sale was conducted by McDonald Lawson Carter, Mudgee with Paul Dooley, Tamworth as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
