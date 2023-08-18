Researchers at the University of New England hope to solve one of the costliest problems for Australian sheep producers through an $11 million international research collaboration aimed at developing a vaccine for parasitic gastrointestinal worms.
Led by the Moredun Research Institute in collaboration with UNE, the University of Glasgow, and colleagues from the James Hutton Institute, the project will leverage recent technological advances to develop a world-first vaccine for on-farm worm control.
With parasitism costing the Australian sheep and goat industry more than $450-million annually, UNE Associate Professor of biochemistry and immunology, Nicholas Andronicos, says an effective vaccine is sorely needed.
"In addition to the cost to producers, gastrointestinal worm infections can negatively impact the health and welfare of animals," Professor Andronicos said.
"By reducing inefficient practices like this through the development of a vaccine, we will be able to ensure the industry is operating as sustainably as possible."
Chemical treatments are currently the go-to for controlling gastrointestinal worm infections, however, the risk of parasitic resistance means it is not always reliable.
The new vaccine aims to eliminate this risk, bolstering the industry on an international scale.
"We are excited to work with the Moredun Research Institute and our partners to combine our expertise in parasitology, immunology, and vaccine formulation to develop a long-awaited solution to this global problem."
The project has been co-funded by each of the partners, with matched funding from the Australian Government, through the Meat & Livestock Australia Donor Company. The discovery phase for the prototype vaccine is expected to take five years to complete.
