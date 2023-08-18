The Land
UNE researchers partner in $11m project to create gastrointestinal worm vaccine

August 18 2023 - 1:00pm
An $11m UNE research collaboration aims to develop a vaccine for parasitic gastrointestinal worms. Picture via UNE
Researchers at the University of New England hope to solve one of the costliest problems for Australian sheep producers through an $11 million international research collaboration aimed at developing a vaccine for parasitic gastrointestinal worms.

