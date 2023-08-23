A convoy of 50 classic 40 series Toyotas are set to travel across Queensland and parts of northern New South Wales to raise money for Drought Angels.
The iconic Long Drive For Drought, now in its fourth year, aims to add another $100,000 to the total $265,466 raised to help disaster-affected farmers across Australia since its inception.
Long Drive Founder, Brent Reeman, said the charity event started as a drought run but has evolved over time.
"Many of the regions we're visiting this year have been drought declared for more than six years, and some of these regions have also experienced other disasters like flood, fire, and plagues," he said.
This year, for the first time, the convoy will head south of the border stopping at Moree and Lightning Ridge.
Kicking off in Goondiwindi, the eight night adventure will finish in Birdsville for the legendary races.
Drought Angels Founder, Natasha Johnston said the car convoy provides hope to communities as well as much needed funds.
"In our great nation of drought and flooding rains, the wheels of compassion turn on the open road with the 40's series cruisers," she said.
"The Long Drive for Drought is more than a fundraising journey, it's a lifeline connecting hearts across our rural communities."
With the arrival of the convoy in Moree on Friday night, Moree Tourism has organised a community event at the Moree showgrounds to celebrate and support the initiative.
All are encouraged to bring a blanket and chair to enjoy live entertainment from bush poets Mel and Susie as well as local artist Kyla Bell.
The event will begin at 6pm. To learn more, visit Moree Tourism on Facebook.
