The Land
Home/News

Long Drive For Drought to head south of the border to raise funds

Updated August 24 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year, for the first time, the convoy will head south of the border stopping at Moree and Lightning Ridge. Picture supplied.
This year, for the first time, the convoy will head south of the border stopping at Moree and Lightning Ridge. Picture supplied.

A convoy of 50 classic 40 series Toyotas are set to travel across Queensland and parts of northern New South Wales to raise money for Drought Angels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.