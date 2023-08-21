The Land
Home/News

Wirchilleba offers quality grazing, organic farming

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Wirchilleba is a quality 8419 hectare mixed organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise. Picture supplied
Wirchilleba is a quality 8419 hectare mixed organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise. Picture supplied

Central West NSW property Wirchilleba is a quality mixed organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise, currently running 800 Droughtmaster cows and followers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.