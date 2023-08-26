Dolly Parton mega fans will make their way to the state's Central West in September for the second annual Narromine Dolly Parton Festival.
Festivalgoers can expect a Saturday full of Dolly tunes, Dolly look-alikes, market and food stalls, and even the odd Kenny Rogers floating around the town.
Local businesses will offer a vast array of Dolly paraphernalia, while Dubbo's Tanya Andrews and Queensland's Amy Ryan will fill the air with everyone's favourite Dolly songs throughout the day.
The festival will be hosted by drag queen favourite Timberlina, who will be joined by Foxee Faux as they roam around, entertaining the crowd.
This year's lineup of acts includes local artist Tanya Andrew, who is back by popular demand after her appearance at last year's festival, as well as:
Committeeperson Susie Rae hopes the festival will attract more than 1000 Dolly fans.
"They will not be disappointed. Last year's event received rave reviews from attendees and performers," she said.
"Dolly is such a loved performer. She has a huge heart and is known for her generosity.
"Her unique voice and glittering costumes make her the perfect artist for her fans to dress up as - her big hair, tiny waist, and big boobs are iconic.
"She's witty, very clever and cheeky. Her 'Dollyisms' are renowned - the perfect package as far as we are concerned for a festival."
Susie said events like the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival put rural and regional towns on the map, making them a destination.
"Showcasing rural and regional NSW helps keep our towns alive," she said.
"Our state government needs to step up and support these events. It costs a lot of money to hold such an event, and funding is critical if we want to see more of these events happening out here," she said.
"Sponsorship is such a help but always hard to get.
"Visitors spend money in our local businesses, and we know how important that is after COVID-19, droughts and floods."
Following last year's successful inaugural event, the committee received overwhelming support from Narromine business owners.
"We rely on tourism, and after seeing the smiles on the faces of our local Narromine business owners and the positive response we received, it definitely makes it all worthwhile," she said.
"One business sent our committee an email, saying the proceeds they took at last year's festival was the most they had taken in a single day since before the drought - that, for us as a committee, is gold."
Narromine's main street will be closed to traffic from 9.30am Saturday, September 30, so everyone can relax and roam freely along the wide, tree-lined street.
The evening entertainment kicks off at 4pm entry for VIP ticket holders and 4.30pm for general admission at Narromine Golf Club.
Visit www.dollyfestivalnarromine.com for more information.
Tickets are available at 123tix.com.au
