The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers reject European demands on farming practices

August 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers say it is "madness" to bend to European demands. Picture: Shutterstock
NSW Farmers say it is "madness" to bend to European demands. Picture: Shutterstock

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin claims it's time for Australia to stop bending to European demands that would cripple food and fibre production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.