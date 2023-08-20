A prominent Australian scientist says the red meat industry needs to have a united front to address misinformation about climate change and the nutritional value of meat and dairy.
Dr Rod Polkinghorne gave a presentation at a recent field day at Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, where he recounted his involvement at a summit held in Dublin last year on the societal role of meat.
The conference was an invitation-only event that aimed to push back against what many scientists viewed as a coordinated attack against the red meat industry by those with ideological agendas and a vested interest in turning the attention away from other sectors.
"If you're in the oil lobby, or the gas lobby, it doesn't hurt to throw a few bob and divert them, get them to talk about meat," Dr Polkinghorne said.
"It's cattle that are the problem - forget about us, we're just the elephant sitting over here in the corner."
Activists were having an impact on global decision making and agriculture had been slow to respond, he said, but the conference allowed experts in their field to address findings to policy makers.
The Dublin conference led to a declaration by 1100 scientists highlighting the importance of red meat in dietary requirements and planetary health.
While it was a good start, Dr Polkinghorne said more needed to be done.
There was often a disconnect between scientific findings and getting the right information out in the way that people could understand. Getting facts about red meat into the mainstream media and not just agricultural publications was also a challenge, he said.
Lobby groups against agriculture had effective marketing that left the red meat industry behind, he said.
Australian producers should be proud of the work they were doing, but many needed the confidence to back their industry and have an articulate, factual response that could counter false claims.
"You are the solution, not the problem," he said.
"You can farm very badly and all the rest of it, but in basic terms meat and milk are really high quality feeds that are close to essential.
"If you live in New York and you've got enough money you can buy supplements and so on, but if you're a child, or a young woman and pregnant, or you're elderly or sick, it is almost impossible even to get an adequate diet without animal-sourced feeds.
"We're human because apes started eating meat far enough back."
He noted that human nutrition as a science presented many challenges given the ethics of trying to controlling what groups could and could not eat.
As a result, a lot of findings were observational and there were often politics mixed up in that, with commercial companies funding studies which he believed had an influence on the findings.
The attack on fats in the 1990s, when sugar was later published as a far greater concern, was one example of swayed findings.
Dr Polkinghorne said Meat & Livestock Australia's "Red Meat, Green Facts" website was a good starting point, but producers needed a resource they could turn to that offered detailed responses for many of the arguments circulating against the industry.
Having a united front would be essential to challenge the viewpoints of misinformation, he said.
"It's got to be at a global level," he said.
"As an industry we're all busy, we're all working on low margins.
"We let it get away - no one hopped up and said, hold on, this isn't right."
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
