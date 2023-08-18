A 38 year old man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged break and enter at a rural property near Muswellbrook last week.
Police attended a Muswellbrook Shire property following reports that a break in had occurred around 5pm on Friday August 11.
According to police, a man had allegedly broken into the property before ransacking a shed and stealing machinery.
Following inquiries, police from the Hunter Valley Police District Rural Crime Prevention Team executed a search warrant at a property near Muswellbrook, on Monday August 14.
A search of the property allegedly revealed a spray rig, mulcher and other items believed to have been stolen.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the property before being taken to Muswellbrook Police Station.
There he was charged with two counts of break and enter house etc, larceny, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and destroy or damage property.
He appeared at Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday August 15 where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Tuesday August 29.
Inquiries continue.
Meanwhile, Rural Crime Investigators from Murray River Police District are appealing for information regarding the theft of a 1998 white Toyota Landcruiser Utility NSW registration BV95VT from a rural property in Cunninyeuk on Tuesday August 15.
Anyone with any sightings or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or alternatively contact Detective Nick Coates, Rural Crime Investigator at Deniliquin Police Station on (03) 58819153
