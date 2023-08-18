The Land
Police charged a 38 year old man with a range of offences after stealing from a Muswellbrook property

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
August 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Police have charged a 38 year old man with multiple offences following a break and enter at a Muswellbrook farm. Picture: File
Police have charged a 38 year old man with multiple offences following a break and enter at a Muswellbrook farm. Picture: File

A 38 year old man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged break and enter at a rural property near Muswellbrook last week.

