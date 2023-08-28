Truro Whiteface, fresh off its 2023 Ekka interbreed champion win, has continued its strong form with a bull selling for six figures at its annual on-property sale, Monday, August 28.
Truro Sherlock S188, by Yalgoo Peacemaker P034 and out of Truro Daffodil M066, was knocked down for $130,000 to buyers Merawah Poll Herefords, Boggabilla, Hunter Lakes Poll Herefords, Richmond Lakes, and Tenaru Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi, Queensland.
The bull registered estimated breeding values of +5.8 for eye muscle area, +1.9 for retail beef yield, and 200-, 400- and 600-day weight of +37, +64, and +90 respectively.
The price is believed to be a record for Truro Whiteface, and is $30,000 short of the national breed record set by Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, in 2021, for Injemira Robert Redford Q287.
The 2021 record broke a 35 year record price drought for the Hereford breed, having exceeded the $120,000 price tag for Inverary Dominator D56 in 1986.
Truro's result follows another significant Hereford sale last week, when Queensland stud Talbalba, Bringalily, sold a bull for $102,000.
Earlier in the season, Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, topped at $140,000.
