Bellata stud Truro Whiteface cracks six figures at 2023 sale

Updated August 28 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Auctioneer Paul Dooley knocked the bull down for $130,000.
Truro Whiteface, fresh off its 2023 Ekka interbreed champion win, has continued its strong form with a bull selling for six figures at its annual on-property sale, Monday, August 28.

