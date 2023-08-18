Gundagai-based KO Angus has sold a bull for six figures at its annual on-property sale following fierce bidding.
KO Teleporter, descended from GAR Ashland and out of a Matauri Reality 839 daughter, was sold for $100,000.
The bull was knocked down to the registered syndicate Teleporter Partnership with the possibility that syndicate manger Richard Bull, Tamworth, may take full ownership.
Teleporter registered estimated breeding values of +14.2 for eye muscle area, +4.2 for intramuscular fat, and carcase weight of +74.
The 17-month-old bull had 200-, 400- and 600-day growth EBVs of +64, +110 and +132, respectively, and is in the top 16 bulls for dollar index of all herd book registered bulls ever raised.
Mr Bull said he was really impressed with the bull's EBVs, along with being a powerhouse meat bull.
"He's got a lot going on that cattlemen want," said Mr Bull.
"He's by (GAR) Home Town, one of the most popular bulls at the moment.
"This bull's probably got better figures than his father."
Mr Bull said Teleporter Partnership planed to sell semen from Teleporter very soon, with KO also retaining 25 per cent of the semen rights.
The equal second top-priced bull, KO L519 Intensity T55, sold for $16,000 to Blyth Brothers, Warragul South, Victoria.
The other equal second top-priced bull for the sale was KO P15 Paratrooper T313, purchased by Stewart Pastoral, Lake Bathurst, for $16,000.
The sale recorded a clearance rate of 93 per cent to an average price of $10,767.
Elders Gundagai conducted the sale with Lincoln McKinlay as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
