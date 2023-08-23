More and more residents are making the move to regional areas and a bird's eye view paints the picture of the movement.
The shift from city to country has been happening for some time but images captured by aerial imaging technology company, Nearmap, show the residential construction boom over the past decade.
A survey released in February claimed one in five city residents wanted to move to the country.
The developments at regional cities such as Bathurst, Orange, Tamworth, Dubbo, and Wagga Wagga are massive in some suburbs.
A range of issues play a part in people making the move to the country but cost of living pressures are playing a huge part, from RAI and Commonwealth Bank noted.
Nearmap's M'Shenda Turner said the aerial imagery shows how "NSW's urbanscape is evolving".
"Australia's evolving landscapes tell a profound story of Aussie's shifting desires and reimagined horizons," Ms Turner said.
"Analysing Nearmap location intelligence from the past decade shows how NSW's urbanscape is evolving, revealing a clear pattern of Australians seeking a different kind of lifestyle.
"This shift also is redefining the idea of ideal living amidst the soaring costs of living."
