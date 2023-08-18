The Land
Heifer bulls where in high demand at Wakefield Charolais 18th on-property sale.

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Luke Heagney, Armitage & Buckley with Mitch Dundas and Luke Allan, Ian Weir & Sons alongside Mitch Donovan, Donovan Livestock, Greg Frizell, Wakefield and auctioneer Innes Fahey.
Luke Heagney, Armitage & Buckley with Mitch Dundas and Luke Allan, Ian Weir & Sons alongside Mitch Donovan, Donovan Livestock, Greg Frizell, Wakefield and auctioneer Innes Fahey.

Northern Rivers and mid north coast based cattle producers were a common sight at the 18th annual on-property bull sale for Wakefield Charolais on Friday. The Wollomombi based stud offered both Charolais and Angus with an overall total of 56 from 66 bulls selling to a top of $14,000 and average of $8564.

