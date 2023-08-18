Northern Rivers and mid north coast based cattle producers were a common sight at the 18th annual on-property bull sale for Wakefield Charolais on Friday. The Wollomombi based stud offered both Charolais and Angus with an overall total of 56 from 66 bulls selling to a top of $14,000 and average of $8564.
In the breakdown, 35 from 37 Charolais bulls sold to a top of $14,000 and $7785 average while 21 from 29 Angus bulls sold to a top of $13,000 and $7071 average.
Over 58 registered buyers where in attendance with 6 successful purchases via online selling platform elite livestock.
Results were back on last years increased offering of 47 charolais bulls selling for a $31,000 top and $10,533 average along with the full clearance of the 29 angus bulls sold to a top of $19,000 and $12,879 average.
The charolais bull that claimed top honors from the sale selling for $14,000 was Wakefield Strut Your Stuff to return buyer of eight years John Campbell, Eltham.
A son of Wakefield Noble N511E, the homozygous polled two year old was described in the sale catalogue as having good calving ease, birth weight and positive fats.
"We currently have purchased around 15 Wakefield bulls over the past eight years" said Mr Campbell.
"I purchased 2 of the Noble sons at last years sale and joined them to 40 brahman heifers with calves on the ground now and super happy with the result."
"Any sons of the Noble line we were keen on and I believe he was the pick of them." he said.
The Campbell family completed their draft with 2 charolais bulls to average $11,500.
Top angus bull selling for $13,000 went to John Finlayson from Pointsford Pastoral, Armidale.
Wakefield Geddes S756 was reffered to being suitable to heifers in the catalogue testing in the breeds top 15pc for gestation length, 20pc for calving ease and 9pc for net feed efficiency.
Rosehill Holdings, Glen Innes purchased 4 angus bulls to average $5750.
Baryulgil Pastoral Company, Baryulgil bought 3 charolais bulls to average $8000.
Jarratt Livestock, Armidale bought 3 charolais bulls to average $6333.
"We saw a trend from buyers today targeting heifer calving bulls in both the charolais and angus drafts" said Wakefield stud principal Greg Frizell.
"Low birthweight and bulls with abit more fat cover is what majority of people were looking for."
The sale was covered by Donovan Livestock,Grafton along with Ian Weir & Sons, Lismore and Armitage & Buckley,Armidale
