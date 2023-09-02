A D'Vine Long Weekend of tasty food, music and great atmosphere awaits visitors to the Hunter Valley this spring.
Taking place this October long weekend (September 30 to October 2), D'Vine features a handpicked selection of curated experiences, events and adventures across 14 Hunter Valley venues.
"We've worked hard to design a mix of experiences and events that have not been offered in the Hunter Valley before," Around Hermitage Association president Mark Neely said.
"From mozzarella-making classes, ploughmen's picnics, chocolate escape rooms, a street paws festival to a kings' feast and roaming progressive lunch.
"During the D'Vine Long Weekend, there really is something for everyone."
Visitors can discover new food and dining experiences, engage in unique activities, and meet the passionate makers behind some of the area's most exceptional boutique wines.
"Some venues have focused on flavour, including Yellow Billy Restaurant, which offers a divine kings' feast," Mr Neely said.
"There's also a Fireplace Terrace Pop-Up at Keith Tulloch Wines, ultimate wine, cheese, port, and chocolate tastings hosted by Tintilla Estate Wines and a spectacular collaboration between Glandore Estate Wines, Oakvale Wines and De Iuliis Wines who will host their first ever roaming progressive lunch where you can meet the winemakers and sample the finest from each venue.
"The D'Vine Long Weekend amplifies all there is to offer on the Around Hermitage Wine and Food Trail."
Mr Neely said Pokolbin had so much to offer, including a rich history, incredible food, produce and scenery, excellent accommodation and activities, and some of the best boutique wineries in the world.
"We are in the heart of one of the oldest wine-growing regions, celebrating tradition but also trying fantastic new things, and the D'Vine Long Weekend is the perfect example of this," he said.
Visit d-vine.com.au for information and tickets.
Tickets are also available for a hop-on-hop-off shuttle service, which will collect visitors from local accommodation spots and transport them between the various events, activities, host venues, and food and wine tastings on Saturday and Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.