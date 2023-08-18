The Land
Castlereagh Highway shut after three-car crash near Mudgee

Updated August 18 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:47pm
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews are on the scene of a three-car crash near Mudgee. File picture
Multiple people are trapped following a three-car crash in the Central West that slammed one of the region's main roads shut.

