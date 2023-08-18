Multiple people are trapped following a three-car crash in the Central West that slammed one of the region's main roads shut.
The Castlereagh Highway, just north of Mudgee, has been closed in both directions following a three-car crash just outside of the mid-western town.
The crash is at the Castlereagh Highway's intersection with Saleyards Lane.
The crash occurred around 3.15pm.
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews are on the scene of the crash as of 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.Live Traffic has indicated there are people trapped as a result of the crash. The ambulance spokesperson confirmed no one had been transported from the scene yet. So far, a male in his 50s is being treated for leg injuries.
The Toll rescue helicopter has also been called to the scene.
Motorists travelling in that area are being warned of lengthy delays.
Southbound: From Gulgong - Caledonian Street, Rouse Street, Station Street, Railway Street, Homer Street, then Henry Lawson Drive to rejoin the highway at Mudgee
Northbound: From Mudgee, Douro Street, Short Street, Church Street, Ulan Road, then Henry Lawson Drive to rejoin the highway at Gulgong.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
