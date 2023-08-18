A number of Hereford bulls sold at the Vielun Pastoral Company on-property sale are destined for studs in Victoria and New South Wales.
Overall, 11 of 27 Hereford bulls sold to a top of $16,000 to average $7,909 and 8 of 8 Angus bulls sold to a top of $14,000 to average $8,000 at auction.
Topping the sale was VP Redford T043, which was purchased by Wanrua Poll Herefords, Newry, Victoria, for $16,000.
The 12-month-old Injemira Robert Redford Q287 son and out of VP Gloxinia Q047 weighed 555 kilograms with an estimated breeding value (EBV) of +12.2 for calving ease, -0.4 for birth weight with a 600-day weight of +94, +2.2 scrotal circumference, +9.2 for eye muscle area, +2.3 for rib fat, +2.6 for rump fat and +2.7 for intramuscular fat.
Wanrua Poll Herefords, also purchased VP Endure S126 for $7,000.
VP Redford T058 was purchased by Chris Lisle, Tummel Hereford, Walcha, for $12,000.
Sired by Injemira Robert Redford Q287 and out of VP Maratana R001, the 12-month-old bull weighed 519kg displayed EBVs of +3.3 for scrotal circumference, +7.6 for EMA, +2.2 for IMF, +0.9 for rib fat, +1.0 for rump fat, and -3.1 for gestation length.
The bull also had an EBV of +46 for 200-day weight, +79 for 400-day weight and +102 for 600-day weight.
In the Angus, David Carter, Yarraman North Pastoral, Quirindi purchased Vielun Powerpoint S097 for $14,000.
The Millah Murrah Powerpoint Q193 son and out of Vielun Flower P058 weighed 868kg with an EBV of +84 for carcass weight, +1.5 for scrotal circumference, +3.2 for EMA, -0.2 for rib fat, -1.3 for rump fat and +1.3 for IMF.
The bull also displayed an EBV of +65 for 200-day growth, +112 for 400-day growth and +145 for 600-day growth.
As a first time buyer, Mr Carter said all the bulls on offer looked good.
"He (Vielun Powerpoint S097) is well put together with good figures," he said.
"We have 250 cows so we'll put him in with them and hopefully breed him out."
"There is no such thing as a cheap bull, however today they were well priced compared to the market in previous years."
Mr Carter also purchased Vielun Paratrooper S002 for $6000.
Vielun Pastoral Company co-prinicpal Sam Broinowski said he was happy with the bulls that sold however was a little disappointed with the clearance.
"Buyers certainly got value and quality at our third sale," he said.
"We've invested a lot of time and money into getting our bulls right and new clients will come in time, I'm aware that these things don't happen overnight.
"Carcass quality and structural balance in our bulls is really important and the top two bulls displayed that today."
Dellawong Partnership, Wellington, purchased Angus bull Vielun Paratrooper S001 for $10,000.
Robert Vincent, Dalby Queensland, purchased Hereford bull VP Redford T009 for $8,000.
Coomber Partnership, Coomber, Rylstone purchased two bulls for $6,000 each.
Kanlee Pastoral Co, Macquarie Park, Wellington, purchased two Hereford bulls for $8,000 and $6,000.
Elders Bathurst and McDonald Lawson Carter, Mudgee, conducted the sale with Paul Dooley, Tamworth as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
