Sow on time to save a dime | In Fiona's Garden

Two lovely falls of rain followed by sunshine had me heading for my vegie patch.
I began growing vegetables last year and they've given me as much pleasure as anything in the garden.
Sure I had failures but the successes easily outweighed them and I've had so much fun, I can't wait to start again this spring.
My vegies bed is quite small, slightly raised and edged with concrete blocks and timber boards, 3.3 metres by 1.3m by 30 centimetres: the width lets me reach the centre when kneeling which is important when I'm planting and weeding.
At the south end the bed is divided down the middle by a piece of lattice, two mitres by 120cm high, for beans, snow peas and pumpkins.
The soil is friable and free draining, a mixture of garden soil and loads of compost and rotted manure, with some added dolomite to keep the pH at around 6.
The bed is in full sun all day, sheltered from wind by the tennis court fence and with a reasonably handy tap.
Last spring I started with radicchio, rocket, snow peas, beetroot and spring onions.
Then over summer I grew beans, lettuce, pumpkins, corn, squash and zucchinis, followed by winter crops of broccoli, cauliflower, bok choy and spinach.
The first most important thing I learned was to sow and plant at the correct time.
A lot of my gardening is done when it suits me, but not vegetables - as every farmer knows, you don't postpone sowing.
My biggest failures were pumpkins and sweet corn, both of which I planted out too late.
Biennial cauliflowers were my other big failure.
I planted two successive crops of broccoli and both grew beautifully but the cauliflowers were tiny and useless so I think they need to go in earlier, in late January rather than mid-February.
The second thing I learned was to keep weeding.
I discovered the full truth of this last week on returning from nearly three weeks away.
A friend had kindly kept my vegies watered and boy, did the weeds love it.
I pulled out two barrow loads, all with huge root balls grabbing precious soil and moisture from my winter bok choy, snow peas and spinach.
The spinach particularly resented this and hardly grew - it has almost doubled in size since being freed of weeds.
I'm now working out how to rotate crops for the coming year, switching around roots, fruit and leafy crops.
I started growing vegies with punnets from our local nursery and I still think is the best way for beginners.
But seeds are cheap, rewarding and not that hard: time to clean out my poly-cupboard and seedling trays ready for spring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.