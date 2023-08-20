One should never underestimate the progress by farmers in protecting their soil from erosion, improving its quality and reducing carbon loss.
Sometimes praise comes from strange places.
A recent research paper from the US titled 'The Future of Soils in the Midwestern United States', authored by J. S. Kwang, E. A. Thaler, I. J. Larsen, which was published on May 25, 2023 is a case in point.
While it is a US study, it highlights how critical conversion to no till or zero till has been.
The authors estimate soil organic carbon loss over 100 years would decrease by around 95 per cent if low-intensity tillage is fully adopted.
Anthropocene Magazine, an international source of "hand-picked climate and sustainability science", details examples and highlights that many avenues exist for reducing agriculture's carbon footprint including fertiliser manufacturing.
This is interesting as the magazine commonly has a green focus.
A recent article noted that fertilisers like urea can be manufactured relatively easily via "green energy".
"If electricity comes from a renewable source such as solar or wind, "green hydrogen" it produces will have almost no carbon footprint."
It also noted "controlled-release fertilisers can cut nitrous oxide emissions by 30 per cent and decrease runoff by as much as 50 per cent."
Applying fertiliser only at the right time and in the right place can also reduce usage, by up to 50pc.
Current research, and likely future studies, also opens possibly new and valuable ways for farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
For example, a recently published research review, titled 'Reducing enteric methane of ruminants in Australian grazing systems - a review of the role for temperate legumes and herbs', notes the likely advantage of some pasture species.
Authored by Warwick Badgery - from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) - and colleagues, the paper is published in Crop and Pasture Science, Volume 74(8) 2023.
Several pasture species have various compounds that likely contribute to their ability to reduce grazing animal methane emissions, note the authors.
Biserrula has great potential to reduce emissions and also has potential for far greater adoption.
Lotus species have great potential to reduce emissions.
Sainfoin has been recorded as reducing emissions as much as 48pc.
Sulla and serradella also likely have potential to contribute to lower emissions.
Lucerne contains saponins and some varieties may reduce methane emissions.
Chicory has the potential to reduce emissions from ruminants.
It contains tannins, saponins and other phenolic compounds.
Meanwhile, plantain is rich in other phenolic compounds and saponins.
Annual medics contain saponins but have yet to be been proven to reduce emissions.
Some research shows sub clover is of interest with reduced emissions by 30pc compared with ryegrass.
The paper from Mr Badgery and colleagues details the potential for plant breeding to be a long term aid to reducing greenhouse emissions.
There remains much research to reliably predict emissions from grazing these species and for reductions to be accounted for in ways that farmers can be rewarded.
Other options include several types of feed additives, such as oils, nitrates, phytochemicals, essential oils and methane inhibitors such as 3 NOP and Asparagopsis - red seaweed.
Research show some of these have good long term potential.
While searching out ways to be carbon neutral, it is important to be careful of claims and they need to be science based.
Science based examples of soil carbon improvement include some studies that show fertiliser to correct soil deficiencies, suitable pasture species, including legumes, and retaining adequate groundcover can contribute to rising soil carbon.
Research also shows that soil carbon can vary dramatically from year to rear, with solid gains only possible over an extended time.
Claims that some multi species mixes and specific grazing methods are commonly not supported by science.
Also relevant to the discussion is a recent guest of Cattle Australia, Oxford University physicist Myles Allen.
He is an advocate for good science, not for livestock industries.
He is quoted as saying "when the short lifespan of livestock methane is taken into account, you find an industry's gases stop contributing to warming after 12 years if your herd size is constant".
Next week: Sound fertiliser use key to feeding the world.
