Harden district wheat crop potential

Stephen Burns
Stephen Burns
August 22 2023 - 6:00am
Leigh and Duncan Stewart, at Eulo, Harden, NSW, in their advanced crop of Illabo wheat which had been grazed and is now showing the potential of a good yield.
Leigh and Duncan Stewart, at Eulo, Harden, NSW, in their advanced crop of Illabo wheat which had been grazed and is now showing the potential of a good yield.

Having the three different varieties means the timing of sowing is different which takes a lot of pressure off us. We are hedging our bets, and we have found that wheat which was sown at the correct time yields better because it will flower at the optimum time. Establishment has really proven to be critical.

- Duncan Stewart, Eulo, Harden, South West Slopes of NSW

On their family farm Eulo near Harden, NSW, Duncan and Leigh Stewart, sow three varieties of wheat to spread their cropping risk and workload, especially at sowing.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

