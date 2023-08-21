Having the three different varieties means the timing of sowing is different which takes a lot of pressure off us. We are hedging our bets, and we have found that wheat which was sown at the correct time yields better because it will flower at the optimum time. Establishment has really proven to be critical.- Duncan Stewart, Eulo, Harden, South West Slopes of NSW
On their family farm Eulo near Harden, NSW, Duncan and Leigh Stewart, sow three varieties of wheat to spread their cropping risk and workload, especially at sowing.
Wheat is the main crop, while canola is sown in rotation in the farming enterprise which is 50/50 cropping and livestock.
"Having the three different varieties means the timing of sowing is different which takes a lot of pressure off us," Mr Stewart said.
"We are hedging our bets, and we have found that wheat which was sown at the correct time yields better because it will flower at the optimum time.
"Establishment has really proven to be critical."
The three varieties sown on Eulo are Illabo, an early season grazing wheat, Beckom and Lancer.
The cultivation area covers a total of 400 hectares.
Mr Stewart said this season had been one of best autumn's he has seen - not too wet like in the past couple of years, nor too dry.
"It has been ideal for sowing our crops," he said.
"We had good knockdown weed control before sowing and good soil moisture, with enough follow-up rain to keep the crops growing evenly.
"It was just perfect, the right window for us."
Mr Stewart began sowing the Illabo variety in late March, early April, followed by Lancer while the Beckham was sown on May 20.
"The crops are looking very good and we have a full soil moisture profile," he said.
"There is talk of an El Nino, and I think it nearly has to get drier in the spring, we can't expect to get four good years in a row, but I think we will still have a good harvest this year."
With the excellent soil moisture profile, Mr Stewart is quietly confident of being very busy come the summer harvest period.
"At least we aren't starting with a 'pot half full'," he said.
At the end of July the crops on Eulo were showing all the signs of having the potential of above average yields.
"With our stubble retention we have been able to keep our moisture," he said.
"This year, we changed to a disc seeder. I feel moisture retention will prove beneficial. While it wasn't dry at sowing time this year, looking forward I believed sowing through stubble and keeping that moisture would be paramount"
Looking ahead to harvest, and knowing prices will fluctuate, Mr and Mrs Stewart are waiting to see how the crops shape up and what the market is doing at the time.
"As we get closer to harvest and the crops come to head, we will look to see if it is beneficial to lock in some prices," Mr Stewart said.
"Particularly with the market being so volatile at the moment, being so dry in the northern hemisphere and with the war in Ukraine causing uncertainty.
"We will gauge the market during the next few weeks, but could lock in 30pc of projected yields if it looks like we get a good price."
They will store as much grain on-farm as possible with the surplus going to Graincorp.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
