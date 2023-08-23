Local government-run saleyards can be a profitable arm of revenue but their councils must walk a fine line between earning dollars on behalf of ratepayers and fixing a fair price for vendors, without cruelling the notoriously fickle cattle job.
"It is important to decide the right fee to be charged to vendors so that the process is fair and equitable, says Steve Loane, OAM, lifetime member of the ALMA board and general manager of Forbes council's livestock selling centre.
The former agent says he can see both sides of the relationship between selling agents and the council facility, but points out that at Forbes the role of the council remains as "landlord of concrete and steel", while agents and livestock transport retains the skilled role of animal delivery.
"There is a chain of responsibility under the national heavy vehicle regulations," he said. "Otherwise there are issues with insurance."
At Forbes the council undertook a $4m refurbishment of the yards in 2020 to cater for sheep and cattle under a massive over-arching roof to help comply with animal welfare standards.
Part of the rationale for having to service the loan is the fact that prime sales, twice a week, attract an average of 184 individuals to town, with the economic spin-off very important for the local economy.
Mr Loane admitted most of the loss in a saleyards operation can be attributed to depreciation, however that figure - apparent or not to the naked eye - is an ingrained part of the accounting procedures with which all councils must comply.
Not all public saleyards survive financial analysis.
At Moree a deteriorating asset, unable to fund improvements from its own revenue, was eventually closed to the public, with vendors now travelling to Inverell or Gunnedah.
"Selling cattle today is a different ball game than when these yards were built 50 years ago," he says. "The nature of the game has changed with online bidders and feedlot setting the price now.
"We used to lease the yards to agents but there was not enough income to keep the yards to current standards and government grants are for new facilities, with a business case to support them."
