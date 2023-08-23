The Land
Council-run saleyards can pay their way with careful planning but when do they become a ratepayer burden?

By Jamie Brown
August 23 2023
"It is important to decide the right fee to be charged to vendors so that the process is fair and equitable, says Steve Loane, OAM, lifetime member of the ALMA board and general manager of Forbes council's livestock selling centre.
Local government-run saleyards can be a profitable arm of revenue but their councils must walk a fine line between earning dollars on behalf of ratepayers and fixing a fair price for vendors, without cruelling the notoriously fickle cattle job.

