A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Central West region of NSW.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on Sunday, August 20, at roughly 7am.
They attended the scene at Yarrabandai Road, Forbes, where the car and the driver were found.
The driver - a man believed to be aged in his 30s who was the sole occupant in the vehicle - died at the scene.
Central West police officers established a crime scene and began investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.