The Land
Home/Beef

Quality of flavour key to first NSW Beef-Off win

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Inmon, Andrew Shofay, Lochlan Alexander, Robert Mackenzie, Macka's Beef; . and Terry Donahue, celebrate an historic win in last week's Beef Off. Photo supplied.
Peter Inmon, Andrew Shofay, Lochlan Alexander, Robert Mackenzie, Macka's Beef; . and Terry Donahue, celebrate an historic win in last week's Beef Off. Photo supplied.

A tightly-held Queensland trophy, dusted off every year during the Royal Queensland Show, has for the first time gone to New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.