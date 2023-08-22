A tightly-held Queensland trophy, dusted off every year during the Royal Queensland Show, has for the first time gone to New South Wales.
Guests at the Regatta Hotel's annual Beef Off voted with their forks to accept this year's champion based on meat tenderness, texture, and flavour.
For the past several years the likes of JBS and Stanbroke have claimed the famed award, but this year the crowd favourite went with commercial verified black Angus, raised on Gloucester district pasture, fed for 150 days at Killara Feedlot and processed by John Dee at Warwick.
The calves killed returned a marble scone of three plus, with some going much higher than that, according to Fonda Kourmadis, head of procurement at Australian Venue Co, which owns the Regatta Hotel along with 219 other premium steak restaurants in Australia and New Zealand.
"It was a massive win for us and for Australian beef," said Macka's Beef Robert Mackenzie.
