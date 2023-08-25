Don't let fear stymie market opportunities | Stock Talk

I read with interest Peter O'Connor's Stock Talk column in last week's The Land and his comments about playing the cards you are dealt. I've had these same thoughts for some time.
We have been bombarded with such negative forecasts for the past 12 months, of impending doom.
For a large part of the state the season has remained well above average and yet many people have failed to capitalise on opportunities as they arise because of these exact same forecasts.
Play what is in front of you, what more can you do.
Remember these are the same forecasters that predicted the drought would not break for at least another six months at the start of 2020 - see how that turned out.
Speaking of seasons the Tablelands were blessed with 40-odd millimetres of rain last week which really has set us up well going into the spring months.
A large area of the southern portion of the state is now primed for a great start to the season and with another fall or two we will get kicked well into the latter half of the year.
Trying to pick turbulent markets this year has proven to be fraught with danger.
Now with a good season a distinct prospect it does allow some flexibility when it comes to marketing stock.
One would think flows of young lambs onto the market should be solid so probably no real likelihood of a lift in per kilogram rates there.
The season does, however, allow for greater weights to be achieved, so to get the most out of your lambs this is probably what is going to be called for.
Those trading through lacklustre cattle markets also may find opportunity if they have feed in front of them.
While cattle you currently hold may well show negative or at best slim returns possibly the best option at present is to trade these out as they reach saleable weight and reload with cheaper young stock that are available now and go around again with rapid weight gain a solid prospect over coming months.
Markets will turn and you don't want to be left without stock when they do.
With spring comes opportunity, don't let a season pass you by out of fear of what may or may not occur in six months' time, there's every likelihood the opposite will have happened and a season production will have been lost through inaction.
Stock Talk is written by a range of stock and station agents from across NSW. It reflects their opinions and observations from their local district.
