The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter: Casualties as rising costs and interest rates bite hard

August 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoslock Environmental Technologies (PET) is in the worthwhile business of cleaning algae from dams and rivers. Picture via Shutterstock
Phoslock Environmental Technologies (PET) is in the worthwhile business of cleaning algae from dams and rivers. Picture via Shutterstock

Soaring costs coupled with rising interest rates is a killer combination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.