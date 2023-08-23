Soaring costs coupled with rising interest rates is a killer combination.
It has killed Kalium Lakes (ASX code KLL), the WA sulphate of potash operation.
Kalium just had its best ever quarter with sales soaring 54 per cent and $3 million in the bank, but revenue was not enough to cover rising costs while also improving the plant and gearing up to full production. On August 8, receivers were called in.
Australian Potash (APC) has become the next casualty.
Even though its Lake Wells project was valued at $774m to $1.025 billion, engineering and design work had been completed and debt funding secured from the Northern Australian Infrastructure Fund, it has failed raise the money to start construction.
Despite a global shortage of fertiliser with high SoP prices, the take-or-pay sales agreements are in place. Alas, Lake Wells is not just being mothballed until happier times. APC has surrendered its production licences because it could not afford the fees. For want of a nail.
It is retaining mineral exploration licences, so the shares are still quoted, but worth less than half a cent. The Punter's stake is worth only $140 and unsaleable.
Phoslock Environmental Technologies (PET) has warned that unless they can raise more cash, "it is more than likely that management will be required to liquidate... the business".
PET is in the worthwhile business of cleaning algae from dams and rivers.
Sales have been rising, and it has $10m in the bank - enough, on paper, to keep going for at least four years, even if sales flatline.
But PET also has serious legacy issues from contracts in China and the AFP is still investigating the previous mismanagement of the business. That could take years to resolve and until then PET remains exposed to potentially significant liabilities.
Solutions are being sought. The Punter can only keep his fingers firmly crossed.
