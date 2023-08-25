To sell or not to sell in spring | The First Draft

FINDING a clear trend for NSW cattle prices remains difficult as we near spring.
The variation in the season, plus the swing in the size of yardings at saleyards, has influenced price trends.
Some weekly sales have reported firm trends, while others have been cheaper.
Even the buying groups' data (processors, restockers or feedlots), as gathered by the National Livestock Reporting Service, are not really following any clear price trend.
But the numbers do indicate that feedlots continue to take the biggest proportion of the young cattle offered in saleyards, while restocker demand has waned.
For cattle that fit into the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator calculation, those bought by NSW restockers were more than 30 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) cheaper than the same time last week.
In contrast, the NSW feeder cattle were slightly dearer. EYCI-type cattle at NSW saleyards destined for slaughter were also about 20c/kg more, although the numbers were much smaller than those of both feeders and restockers.
The EYCI was on 521.12c/kg early this week, which was about 14c/kg cheaper than the same time last week.
THE ongoing dilemma of what to do with old saleyard sites continues to haunt some NSW councils long after the gloss of a new super saleyards has faded.
It's 15 years since the council-run saleyards at Orange, Blayney and Bathurst closed to make way for the state-of-the-art modern selling centre near Carcoar.
Yet as the years pass, two sites have yet to be fully developed for a new use.
In the case of the old Orange saleyards site, Orange City Council says it is "seeking the services of a suitably qualified and experienced consultant" to develop an industrial estate design, as well as the infrastructure for it.
Local media has reported a 10-lot industrial subdivision is planned for the land, which is in Orange's south.
Two years ago I reported in this column that the council planned to cut up a covered walkway/shelter and move it to a planned rest stop on the eastern entrance of the Mitchell Highway.
The end to the Bathurst saleyards, in the city's south, was described by local media as "particularly torturous" and since then, to the outside observer, very little has been developed at the site.
Bathurst Regional Council made the call in late 2006 to close the facility, but, as late as the end of 2007, the council was still wrestling with the decision, local media reported at the time.
Blayney council appears to be the only one to have settled in a new business at its old saleyards site.
Roof and floor truss company TrussCo's new 6000 square metre home opened in early 2021 on the site of that town's former saleyards.
I was interested to read the engineering director Ian Reeks told local media that once the planning and permissions were all in place, the "construction of the building only took three months".
The old saleyards were on Blayney's northern outskirts.
NATIONAL goat slaughter and production have both reached the highest level in more than six years.
Total goat slaughter was at 49,920 head a fortnight ago - the highest level since early April, 2017. The high goat slaughter numbers were driven by NSW, where throughput was 14,842 head.
The goat slaughter figure in NSW is a 645 per cent increase on the 1992 head slaughtered in the corresponding week of 2022.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data also reveal 8909 tonnes of goat meat was produced this quarter, an extra 3822t compared with the June 2022 quarter, or an increase of 75 per cent.
Much like in 2017, the elevated slaughter figures reflect strong goat population growth after successive favourable conditions, allowing producers to harvest rangeland goats in big numbers.
The First Draft takes a look at some of the weekly highlights across the markets.
